Season Review of the AMA 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

January 4, 2021

TSR Winter Magazine - AMA MX-1

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 4th, 2021.

Suzuki’s RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 teams put in strong performances during the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in America is now in the history books.

Three privateer teams fielded riders in both the 450 and 250 classes and JGRMX/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki Racing, Twisted Tea H.E.P. Motorsports and BarX/ Chaparral/ Fly/ Suzuki Racing riders on their team-prepared production machinery scoring 17 top 10, five top-fives and several podiums including victory.

 

TSR Winter Magazine - AMA MX-2

TSR Winter Magazine - AMA MX-3

TSR Winter Magazine - AMA MX-4

