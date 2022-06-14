Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Rick Elzinga continued his winning ways at the MXGP of Germany, round six of the EMX250 Championship in Teutschenthal. The Flying Dutchman secured his fourth overall victory with an impressive 2-1 scorecard. He was joined on the box by teammate Andrea Bonacorsi who took his second race win of the season and finished the weekend with a superb 10th place finish after a fall on the opening lap. Adding to Yamaha’s success at the German Grand Prix, MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Ferruccio Zanchi went 3-3 for third overall and his first podium finish of the season. After reclaiming the EMX250 championship lead less than a week ago, Elzinga arrived in Germany motivated to extend his lead. The ‘44’ started strong in Race 1 and chased former bLU cRU FIM Europe YZ125 Cup winner Jorgen Matthias-Talviku around turn one before making a pass on lap-2. While Elzinga appeared smooth and in control up front, the race was ultimately marked by Bonacorsi’s astonishing charge from outside the top-five to steal victory from his teammate on the final lap. At the end of the last-lap thriller, Elzinga was robbed of a fifth race win with two turns remaining, handing Bonacorsi his second race win of the season. Teammate Dave Kooiker fought back from a mediocre start to finish 15th. Elzinga started second in race two and rode flawlessly and to secure race win number five after the initial leader, Sascha Coenen, crashed with 2-laps remaining. Bonacorsi put in a impossible charge through the field from outside of the points. The young Italian collided with another rider at the end of pit-lane on the opening lap. After re-starting at the back of the pack, he pushed hard to finish 10th, which was enough for third overall – and his second podium finish of the season. At the same time, a much better start saw Kooiker finish on the cusp of the top-10. He was in the race and 12th overall. After another round win, Elzinga has stretched his EMX250 Championship lead out to 20 points over Cornelius Toendel, while Bonacorsi remains third in the series.