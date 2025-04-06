Seventh in the Riola Sardo sand for Elzinga at MXGP round four

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team’s Rick Elzinga has delivered his best result of the season so far with a strong seventh overall at Riola Sardo in Sardinia. The MX2 star enjoyed a consistent weekend in the sand, placing seventh in both races to move up several places in the series standings to 13th. Close behind on the day was Karlis Reisulis in eighth, with Thibault Benistant placing 15th overall.

The infamous deep sand track of Riola Sardo, on the west coast of Sardinia, hosted the fourth round of the 2025 MX2 World Championship. Always a physically demanding test for riders, the track quickly became rough with huge braking bumps that tested the riding ability and fitness of every single racer.

Hailing from the Netherlands, Elzinga is no stranger to the sand and arrived at the track excited for the fourth round of the 2025 season. After placing ninth in the Qualifying Race, the 22-year-old headed to the line for Race One, fired-up to deliver a stronger result. Starting fifth set him up for a solid finish, and once he’d settled into seventh on lap three, he held his position to the chequered flag.

Elzinga executed another strong start in Race Two. Although he slipped to 10th early on, the Dutchman found his flow by mid-race and repassed several riders in quick succession to move into seventh. From there, he gave chase to the top five but couldn’t quite reel in the riders in front and crossed the line with another strong and consistent seventh-place finish.

Reisulis was also consistent in Riola Sardo. Overcoming a small bike issue in Race One to place ninth, the Latvian then replicated that result in Race Two for eighth overall. The 19-year-old remains 11th in the championship standings after round four.

With an overall podium result at the last round in France, Benistant was focused on a repeat success in Sardinia. Fifth in the Qualifying Race underlined his speed, although a first turn crash in Race One, and another fall later in the race, saw him ultimately place 15th. While running ninth in Race Two, Benistant’s machine suffered a technical issue that prevented him from finishing. The Frenchman now lies sixth in the MX2 World Championship standings.

The series continues next weekend, when the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team will line up for the fifth round of the championship at the MXGP of Trentino.

Rick Elzinga

7th MXGP of Sardegna, 28-points

13th MX2 Championship Standings, 72-points

“Step by step we’re edging closer to the front. It’s been a solid weekend and I felt good on the bike. I was fast in Time Practice but in the races, I didn’t quite have the same pace due to a little bit of arm pump. I’m really happy with the second moto as I was able to push forward and make passes. Overall, I’m happy with the improvements we’ve been making and it’s been a good weekend for me.”

Karlis Reisulis

8th MXGP of Sardegna, 24-points

11th MX2 Championship Standings, 82-points

“Today was ok. It’s a tough track here in Sardinia and I had a small bike problem in the first race, but it was a good moto. Then in the second one, I started ninth and stayed there the whole race. So, eighth overall on the day, and now it’s onto Trentino.”

Thibault Benistant

15th MXGP of Sardegna, 11-points

6th MX2 Championship Standings, 128-points

“Over the winter I didn’t ride too much in the sand, so I started the weekend a little bit tight. But by the Qualifying Race I was up to speed and finished fifth, so that was a good result. In Race One today I crashed in the first turn and then crashed again while coming through the pack so that was a difficult race. Then in Race Two I had a bike issue and couldn’t finish. But I’m remaining positive and I’m forward to being back on the hardpack next weekend.”