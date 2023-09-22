Sinuous WorldSBK mountain circuit proved itself a “hard nut to crack” once again

Frustrating Friday for Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK in Aragon

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli ended Friday Free Practice seventh and 10th overall in the combined timesheets at MotorLand Aragon in Spain today.

The sinuous mountain circuit proved itself a “hard nut to crack” once again, as both Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK riders tackled the 5.077km layout in both Free Practice 1 and 2.

The main task of the day was to find turning and corner exit performance for the low-grip surface and setting up their official Yamaha R1 WorldSBKs ready for the main points-paying races across Saturday and Sunday – always a tricky balancing act at the Teruel track.

Tomorrow offers a fresh start with a final 30-minute Free Practice 3 at 9:00 CEST – then Superpole qualifying at 11:10 and Race 1 at 14:00.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu: P7 – 1’50.757

“We are not starting well today – we tried to search for a good set-up in FP1 and FP2, I am not really happy because we are not improving – but I hope tomorrow will be better! I know this weekend is not easy for me, the feeling is not the best but I hope tomorrow we can find a good set-up and be fighting for the podium. Now, it doesn’t look easy but I always keep fighting in the race. I am speaking with my team, they are also not happy so tomorrow we will try for a big step for more grip and better turning. We will see – we are not really strong at this track at this moment but I hope we can improve.”

Andrea Locatelli: P10 – 1’51.065

“It was a difficult first day here in Aragon – my feeling physically was very good and I am trying to push always, and the feeling with the bike was not so bad – we just have some small problem to work on. I felt we lost a lot of time in the corners of the first and second sectors, so we need just to look at this to see what we can do for tomorrow because we need to improve a little bit. It’s important to start in front to be able to fight in the race. Honestly, it’s a difficult Friday but we never stop working. We need to look forward, prepare and try to be ready for the race. I want to be positive because I think we have the potential to be in front always, so if we can find a good solution and a better feeling on the bike for better grip and turning, then for sure we can fight.”