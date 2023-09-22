Best possible start for Ducati team thanks to one-two from Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi

A 1-2 for Aruba.it Racing – Ducati on Friday at Aragon with Bautista in P1 and Rinaldi in P2. Bulega dominates free practice in WorldSSP

Friday of Tissot Aragon Round gets off to the best possible start for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team thanks to a one-two from Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi, who finish first and second respectively in the combined standings.

After some difficulties encountered in FP1 also due to strong winds, in the afternoon Bautista and Rinaldi find a much better feeling with their Ducati Panigale V4R and end the first day of activity in the top two places ahead of Danilo Petrucci on the Ducati Panigale V4R of the Barni Racing Team

P1 Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1) 1’49.646

“A good Friday even if this morning I had a lot of difficulties both because of the strong wind and the lack of grip on the rear. In the afternoon, however, the conditions improved a lot and with them the feeling with the bike. We worked a lot on different solutions of tires and even though we improved our lap time significantly with the SCX rear tyre, we still haven’t decided which tyre we will run Race 1 with”.

P2 Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21) 149.726 (+0.077)

“Definitely a positive day. This morning we worked on the race pace while in the afternoon we tried different tyre solutions with very satisfying results. The race pace is still a bit to fix because Alvaro went really fast. In any case, we are not far off. It will be important to work well on the electronics to reduce tyre wear, which is very high on this circuit. We will still try to play the race”.

WorldSSP

Flawless Friday for Nicolò Bulega and the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team, who closed both FP1 and FP2 in first position

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #1)

“I am very satisfied because, during the tests held on this circuit 3 weeks ago, the feeling was not the best. With the team we decided to change something and the feeling was immediately excellent right from FP1. There are still a few details to work on, but the direction is definitely the right one”.