Bounce back at Brands Hatch BSB British Superbike

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 21.

After a tough visit to Knockhill, Christian Iddon, Danny Kent and the Buildbase Suzuki team are looking to bounce back at Brands Hatch this weekend for the fifth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, with Richard Cooper also joining the team in the Pirelli National Superstock class.

Iddon was involved in a sighting lap incident at the previous round resulting in a broken arm. However, until then, he and the team had been making constant improvements to his feeling with the GSX-R1000R Superbike, with his results backing up the hard work. Despite not yet back to 100% strength, he’s confident he can get some solid points on the board and stay in the Showdown fight.

Christian Iddon:

“The arm is race-able. It’s not 100% but I’ve done everything I can to make it as good as it can be. We’ll find out more about where it’s at in FP1 but hopefully, once the visor goes down, it won’t be too much of a problem. We’ll just build up to it, get back into a groove, into a rhythm, and do the best job we can, as we always do. It won’t be the easiest weekend but we’ll try and add to the points tally and stay in the Showdown fight.”

Danny Kent has also benefitted from the extended break between rounds. The former Moto3 World Champion was racing at Knockhill only a few weeks after puncturing and bruising both of his lungs at Donington Park, which have now had time to heal fully.

During the break he also enjoyed a successful outing at Mallory Park with EMRA, which the team used as a productive test to try a new setup with his GSX-R1000R. The result was a new lap record.

Danny Kent:

“I’m ready to go. The chest isn’t causing my any problems so I’m looking forward to getting back to it. The test at Mallory was really good, we tried a completely new setting in the bike and I got on really well with it and we set a new lap record, so that’s obviously a positive. The plan is to start with that bike in FP1 and go from there. Last year we were quite strong around there so I’m aiming for the same; hopefully an improvement.”

The Buildbase Suzuki team will also welcome Cooper back to the fold in the National Superstock class. Cooper, who won the National Superstock Championship for the team in 2019 enjoyed success on GSX-R machinery at this year’s International North West 200.

Richard Cooper:

“I’m excited to be back with the team; obviously I know them well, I know the bike well. I’ve had some time away from this paddock so I know it won’t be easy to just come in halfway through a season and be competitive, but I also know the GSX-R can win. If we can have a solid weekend and come away with a positive result, I’ll be happy.”