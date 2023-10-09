Spectacular victory in Open class at Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernee

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux thrilled the home crowd with a spectacular victory in the Open class at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernee, France. Renaux, along with his French teammates Romain Febvre and Tom Vialle, conquered the pressure of the boisterous home crowd, to reclaim the Chamberlain Cup for the first time since 2018. The 76th edition of ‘MXoN’ in France was one for the memory bank. In front of 102,000 passionate racing fans, Renaux powered his YZ450FM to an impressive 1-3 score card, to end his 2023 season on the top step of the podium. At the same time, Yamaha enjoyed added podium presence with Dean Ferris contributing to Team Australia’s silver medal efforts, while Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Andrea Bonacorsi helped Team Italy to third. Bonacorsi, who had received a last-minute invitation to race a 450cc for the Italian team, and having committed the entire year to the EMX250 Championship, delivered an awe-inspiring performance aboard a YZ450F for third overall in the Open class classifcation, while Ferris contributed to the Austalian teams success by rounding out the top-five. In the MXGP class classification, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer, representing Team Switzerland, finished fifth overall, while Team Belgium’s Jago Geerts lined up for the first time on the all-new YZ450FM and finished eighth. Maxime Renaux MXoN Open Class Winner, 4-points Team France (MXoN 1st Overall), 14-points “This weekend has been amazing. I went first and third in my races and won the Qualifying Race yesterday, so I really helped the team reach the top step along with my teammates, who were also really strong today. Both of them did a great job. I really believed we were the best team today. I am just happy that we could put it together because it’s never easy, especially with the pressure from the French crowd. But, it was really amazing! I have never seen so many people in one place, and to have everyone singing and cheering like this, it was really emotional.” Andrea Bonacorsi 3rd MXoN Open Class, 19-points Team Italy (MXoN 3rd Overall), 34-points “This was something amazing. When I went out for the sighting lap yesterday and saw the crowd, I got goosebumps. It was incredible. I really enjoy riding a 450cc. I feel like I learned a lot, and I am very thankful for this opportunity to ride for Team Italy. We fought really hard this weekend, and to be honest, I think not a single person would have bet on us to be on the podium, so for us, three young riders, to be here on the podium, it felt like a win.” Dean Ferris 5th MXoN Open Class, 28-points Team Australia (MXoN 2nd Overall), 43-points “Today was awesome. I was stoked to get chosen to represent Australia with these two boys (Jett and Hunter Lawrence). I had a decent result in the first race, and that was good enough for us to get on the box. I’m also stoked I didn’t get hurt yesterday. I had a massive crash in the Qualifying Race, and I was very lucky to get up without a scratch. So, I was pumped with that, and so happy to be a part of this team and this event.”