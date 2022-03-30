Strong night for Suzuki round 12 of 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross series Seattle

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 29.

Justin Bogle: RM-Z450 – 8th

Brandon Hartranft: RM-Z450 – 10th

Carson Mumford: RM-Z250 – 12th

It was a strong night for Suzuki at round 12 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross series in Seattle, Washington at the weekend.

At Lumen Field, Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance’s Justin Bogle displayed front-running speed and delivered another top-10 result on his Suzuki RM-Z450 as teammate Brandon Hartranft fought forward through the main event to also put his Suzuki RM-Z450 into the top 10.

BarX/ Chaparral Suzuki’s Carson Mumford was fast in the 250 West’s return to racing after a five week hiatus and put in a strong, steady ride aboard his Suzuki RM-Z250.

Prior to racing, both Suzuki 450 riders participated in the event’s opening ceremonies in front of a wild and loud Seattle crowd who hadn’t seen a live supercross race in their city since 2019.

Bogle got off to a fourth place start in his heat race and pushed into the top three before the second corner. He held the top three position until the end, earning a great gate pick for the main. In the main event, Bogle started inside the top 10 and battled for the duration as the soft Seattle soil broke down and rutted up.

Said Bogle: “The first half of the main was strong, I was riding well. I made a couple of mistakes, got a little tight and kind of struggled through the second half. But all things considered we’re making progress and we got through with another single digit, so we’ll take that. The team’s really rallying behind me and I’m excited about that. We’ll just keep trying to improve and try to get that second half of the main little more like the first half.”

In the main, Hartranft found himself near the back of the pack after a poor start. The 450-class sophomore put his head down and charged forward. He reached the top 10 late in the race and held on for the result, including an exciting battle in the closing laps. The performance with his Twisted Tea Suzuki RM-Z450 earned him enough points to leap from 14th to 11th position in the championship point standings.

“I had a decent gate pick for the main but had a bad jump off the gate. I literally came from about 19th to 10th. I rode my butt off,” Hartranft explained. “It’s been an awesome first 12 weeks of the season. We moved up to 11th in the points and I can’t thank the team enough. I’m ready to have a week off and build for St. Louis.”

With the return of the 250 West class’s regional division, Mumford kicked off round seven of the 250 West regional championship with a top three start in his heat race and nearly moved into the lead down the first rhythm lane. He ran inside the top three for the majority of the race, holding on for a direct transfer to the main and a respectable gate pick. In the main, Mumford got pinched off in the first turn and found himself outside of the top 15. He put his BarX/ Chaparral Suzuki RM-Z250’s power to the ground and steadily moved forward, nearly reaching the top 10 by the race’s finish.

“It felt great to be back racing,” Mumford said. “I pushed hard all day to get better and better. I ended up sixth in my heat, but then got a bad start in the main and could only pass up to 12th. It was insane how rough the track was in the main.”

“It was a good night in Seattle. The team is making progress and the results are showing,” said Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports/ Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance Team Manager Dustin Pipes. “The riders have been testing a lot during the week to try and find a better set-up and I think the team’s hard work is showing. The home stretch is setting up nicely for us for continued growth.”

Still out with an injury, popular Twisted Tea Suzuki athlete Adam Enticknap was invited to share track and soil insights on the Race Day Live pre-race broadcast. The 450 racer’s winning personality and accurate observations explained Seattle’s challenging conditions, but the competitive athlete is eager to hand back the microphone and head back on the track on his Suzuki RM-Z450 race bike.

The series takes its first weekend off and racing resumes on April 9th in St. Louis inside The Dome at America’s Center. The Twisted Tea Suzuki and BarX/ Chaparral Suzuki teams will take the break to recuperate and find a little more speed on the practice tracks to come back with more great rides, strong results, and advances in the point standings.