Strong Superpole on Saturday for Gardner at Autodrom Most

Remy Gardner delivered a strong qualifying performance on Saturday at the Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic, securing sixth place in the Tissot Superpole during Round 5 of the FIM Superbike World Championship.

After a solid Free Practice 3 session, where both GYTR GRT Yamaha riders logged promising laps ahead of qualifying, Gardner and Dominique Aegerter pushed hard in the 15-minute shootout. The Australian rider fought through physical discomfort to post a 1’30.873, earning a spot on the second row in P6. Meanwhile, Aegerter couldn’t find the pace to climb higher than P19, with a best lap of 1’31.791.

In Race 1, both riders got off to a strong start. Aegerter gained six positions on the opening lap and maintained consistent pace throughout the 22-lap contest. A late-race charge allowed him to secure 13th place and valuable championship points. Gardner, on the other hand, showed great speed after serving a ride-through penalty early in the race. Despite a strong pace, the 27-year-old had to retire with four laps remaining.

FULL SUPERPOLE RESULTS

FULL RACE 1 RESULTS

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole: P19 / Race 1: P13

“We managed to salvage some points, which is a positive, but we’re definitely aiming for more. Unfortunately, the Superpole was a tough one, and starting from 19th made the race more complicated. Luckily, I had a really strong start, made up several positions early, and pushed as much as I could. The encouraging part is that I had good pace in the final stages and could close the gap to the riders ahead. We’re still not where we want to be, but we’ll try to build on the positives for tomorrow.”

Remy Gardner – Superpole: P6 / Race 1: DNF

“Even though I’m not in ideal physical condition after yesterday, I felt okay and strong enough to race — and I still feel good after the race, which is really encouraging. I gave it everything in Superpole to secure a solid grid position, especially with tomorrow in mind. We all knew Race 1 would be tough due to the ride-through penalty, but I kept pushing to try and get into the points. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it, even though the pace was strong. That gives us hope for tomorrow’s races, and I’m confident I’ll feel even better physically.”