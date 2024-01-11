Supercross Liqui Moly Factory Beta – Anaheim One

Anaheim, Ca

Round One

January 6th, 2024
Liqui Moly Factory Beta – Anaheim One

 

Beta Motorcycles became the first new manufacturer in a few decades to line up on the grid at Supercross. Being new to the sport, as well as the injury to team rider Colt Nichols forcing him to miss round one, the team came in with hopeful but managed expectations. Teammate Benny Bloss put in a solid effort in the heat race running in the top ten. However, a lap before the end of the race he would pull off with a mechanical issue. Team mechanics worked on and prepped the bike to get Bloss ready for the LCQ. Yet, out of the gate Bloss wasn’t comfortable on the bike and again pulled off the track. The team is eager to take everything from this round and learn from it, viewing the debut as a stepping stone toward future success.

Factory 450 RX

“Up and down weekend but we have some positives to take away and know some things to work on. Very happy to be back at the races and super stoked with how everyone worked as a team.”

Photos: Align Media
