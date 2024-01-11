Ideal conditions for WORCS opener in Taft California

DeMartile Wins His First WORCS Race to Open Season
The best way to kick off the season is to go out and win. That is exactly what Dare DeMartile did last Saturday in the WORCS opener. The muddy track dried out enough before the start of the race for ideal conditions. DeMartile got off the line in fourth place and ran there until lap three when he was able to make a pass for third. On lap five Dare got by another rider and up into second. During the final pit stop, DeMartile got by the leader and never looked back to finish on top a full 20 seconds ahead of the runner-up. This is Dare’s first win in two full seasons racing the WORCS series.
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 1st Place » 450 Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“It was an awesome first race! I started in 4th and worked my way up to first at the halfway mark! I hit my marks and made it happen. The first race with my dad as my mechanic and we won. Excited for more!”
