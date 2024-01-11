Ideal conditions for WORCS opener in Taft California

DeMartile Wins His First WORCS Race to Open Season The best way to kick off the season is to go out and win. That is exactly what Dare DeMartile did last Saturday in the WORCS opener. The muddy track dried out enough before the start of the race for ideal conditions. DeMartile got off the line in fourth place and ran there until lap three when he was able to make a pass for third. On lap five Dare got by another rider and up into second. During the final pit stop, DeMartile got by the leader and never looked back to finish on top a full 20 seconds ahead of the runner-up. This is Dare’s first win in two full seasons racing the WORCS series.