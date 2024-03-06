Surgery yesterday for Billy Bolt after knee injury at 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Germany

Billy Bolt - Husqvarna Factory Racing

Billy Bolt is recovering well following surgery yesterday to repair the injury he sustained to his left knee at round three of the 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Germany. The Husqvarna Factory Racing star will be sidelined for several months in order to recover fully but hopes to be back in action in time for the second half of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.

Landing awkwardly off a jump in practice at round three of the SuperEnduro series, it was immediately clear that Bolt had injured his left knee. However, in typical Billy style, the FE 350 rider went on to not only win that round, but dominate the remainder of the championship, ultimately securing seven wins from seven starts.

After claiming the SuperEnduro crown on Saturday, March 2 at his home round in Newcastle, UK, Bolt went under the knife on Tuesday, March 5 to reconstruct his ACL, repair his meniscus and post lateral corner, and ensure that two identified fractures in his tibia had healed. Thankfully, the surgery went well and Billy has already started his recovery process.

Despite requiring several months of rehabilitation, the newly crowned SuperEnduro World Champion has his sights set on returning to competition in time for the second half of the upcoming FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.

Everyone at Husqvarna Motorcycles wishes Billy a full and speedy recovery.

Billy Bolt: “It feels good to be out of surgery and the doctors are really pleased with how it all went. They were able to successfully repair all the damage to my knee and were happy to report the two fractures in my lower leg have already healed up nicely. Unfortunately, as we were already aware, there’s quite a long healing process, and I don’t want to take any risks. This will mean I miss the first few rounds of Hard Enduro. But all being well, I hope to be back racing for the second half of the season. Huge thanks to the team who patched me up, and of course the fans for their support and messages.”

Fabio Farioli – Husqvarna Factory Racing Enduro Team Manager: “It was impressive how Billy managed to still come out on top this SuperEnduro season, even with an injury. Billy has been really motivated and focused on getting this title, and I don’t know how he managed to push through and ride in the condition his knee was in. His health has to come first though so that he can be feeling 100% for the next races, so we decided to stop now and have the surgery. I have no doubt that Billy will come back even stronger and faster than before.”

