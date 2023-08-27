Talon Hawkins matched his best-ever moto finish Ironman Raceway

“It could have been a lot better with a start in the first moto, but it was an okay day. I feel like I kind of struggled with the flow of the track all day. It came around a bit in moto two, and I’m happy with it. P5, so not bad. It’s something to end the season on and carry into SMX.,” said Swoll. “I feel like I need to get my starts dialed in and I can’t keep messing up the first motos. We’ll come out swinging for SMX and try to end the year on a good note.”
2. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha), 2-3
3. Tom Vialle (KTM), 3-4
…
7. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 11-5
16. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 10-19
19. Jorgen Talviku (Husqvarna), 19-16
37. Casey Cochran – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 28-39
39. Peyton Jackson (Husqvarna), 38-34
450 MX Results
2. Chase Sexton (Honda), 2-2
3. Aaron Plessinger (KTM), 5-3
…
27. Justin Rodbell (Husqvarna), 20-28
29. John Adamson (Husqvarna), 26-23
37. Scott Meshey (Husqvarna), 32-40
250 MX Rider Point Standings
1. Hunter Lawrence – 419 points
2. Justin Cooper – 399 points
3. Jo Shimoda – 393 points
…
8. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 288 points
9. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 221 points
12. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 129 points
29. Jorgen Talviku (Husqvarna) – 26 points
47. Casey Cochran – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 2 points
49. Kai Aiello (Husqvarna)– 2 points
450 MX Rider Point Standings
1. Jett Lawrence – 550 points
2. Dylan Ferrandis – 399 points
3. Aaron Plessinger – 386 points
…
29. Anton Gole – 29 points
54. Luke Renzland – 4 points
55. John Adamson – 4 points
59. Tanel Leok – 3 points
63. Scott Meshey – 3 points
64. Justin Rodbell – 3 points