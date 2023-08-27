Talon Hawkins matched his best-ever moto finish Ironman Raceway

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team finished up their 2023 Pro Motocross campaign at Ironman Raceway, with Jalek Swoll leading the charge, as RJ Hampshire opted to sit out another round ahead of the upcoming SuperMotocross playoffs.

250 MX

After starting inside the top 15 of moto one on his FC250, Jalek Swoll fought his way to an 11th-place finish. Jalek got off to a much better start in moto two, and battled to a fifth-place score, giving him seventh overall for the day, and cementing a ninth-overall tally for the season. He also goes into the SuperMotocross season in the 11th overall spot in the 250 class standings.



“It could have been a lot better with a start in the first moto, but it was an okay day. I feel like I kind of struggled with the flow of the track all day. It came around a bit in moto two, and I’m happy with it. P5, so not bad. It’s something to end the season on and carry into SMX.,” said Swoll. “I feel like I need to get my starts dialed in and I can’t keep messing up the first motos. We’ll come out swinging for SMX and try to end the year on a good note.”

Talon Hawkins matched his best-ever moto finish in moto one, finishing in tenth. But a crash early in moto two made for a long slog to a 19th-place score. But he did finish in 12th overall for the series in his rookie campaign.

“Wow. I definitely like to make it hard on myself in the second moto. But I got a top ten in the first one, and I was riding well all day. I had my best overall qualifying of the year, so that’s a positive to take away. I also matched my best moto finish, I just needed to put it together for the second one. Unfortunately, I had a crash on the second lap and pretty much came from dead last up to 19th,” said Hawkins.“This is a tough game, but I’m ready to get back on the track in the next couple of weeks for SuperMotocross.”

The second Pro Motocross National was a tough one for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team newcomer Casey Cochran, but he’ll use to experience to learn and build toward future events.

“It was a rough weekend as far as the racing. I had too many crashes, but we’ll bounce back and learn from the situations that we put ourselves in,” said Cochran.

Next Event (SuperMotocross Round 1): September 9, 2023 – zMax Dragway in Concord, N.C.

Round 11 Results: Ironman

250 MX Results

1. Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki), 1-1

2. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha), 2-3

3. Tom Vialle (KTM), 3-4

…

7. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 11-5

16. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 10-19

19. Jorgen Talviku (Husqvarna), 19-16

37. Casey Cochran – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 28-39

39. Peyton Jackson (Husqvarna), 38-34



450 MX Results

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda), 1-1

2. Chase Sexton (Honda), 2-2

3. Aaron Plessinger (KTM), 5-3

…

27. Justin Rodbell (Husqvarna), 20-28

29. John Adamson (Husqvarna), 26-23

37. Scott Meshey (Husqvarna), 32-40



250 MX Rider Point Standings

1. Hunter Lawrence – 419 points

2. Justin Cooper – 399 points

3. Jo Shimoda – 393 points

…

8. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 288 points

9. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 221 points

12. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 129 points

29. Jorgen Talviku (Husqvarna) – 26 points

47. Casey Cochran – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 2 points

49. Kai Aiello (Husqvarna)– 2 points



450 MX Rider Point Standings

1. Jett Lawrence – 550 points

2. Dylan Ferrandis – 399 points

3. Aaron Plessinger – 386 points

…

29. Anton Gole – 29 points

54. Luke Renzland – 4 points

55. John Adamson – 4 points

59. Tanel Leok – 3 points

63. Scott Meshey – 3 points

64. Justin Rodbell – 3 points