WorldSBK Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca was podium-filled celebration for Ducati

Herrin and Forés Turn it on at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca

Josh Herrin and Xavi Forés bring home some glory in the Californian sunshine



Sunnyvale, Calif., July 9, 2023 — Round five of the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike and Supersport Championship was held at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca and it was a podium-filled celebration for the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team.



In the extended 38 lap Supersport race, it was yet another red letter weekend for Xavi Forés who took his eighth-straight win in the class to maintain his perfect season.



Forés charged hard to the pit stop and a flawless display by the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team gave the Spaniard the advantage he needed as he crossed the line a massive 12 seconds in front of Yamaha’s Josh Hayes.



For Herrin, the gritty Georgian had three races to contend with in the Superbike category. Still dealing with his ankle injury suffered in a crash at The Ridge, Herrin pushed on to take a second in race one, third in race two, and very nearly took the win in the final race but was bested by eventual winner, Cameron Beaubier.



Witnessed by the packed Ducatisti crowd and Ducati Corse Sporting Director, Paolo Ciabatti, the result sees Herrin solidify third in the championship, 39 point off the lead heading into the next round of the series at Brainerd in Minnesota in two weeks.



2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Standings

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 217

P2 – Cameron Beaubier (BMW) 183

P3 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 178

P4 – Richie Escalante (Suzuki) 127

P5 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 119



2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Standings

P1 – Xavi Forés (Ducati) 250

P2 – Stefano Mesa (Kawasaki) 150

P3 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 144

P4 – Josh Hayes (Yamaha) 143

P5 – Teagg Hobbs (Suzuki) 105



Xavi Forés (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #12)

“It was a great race for me today,” Forés said. “The pace was better than I expected after a couple of crashes this weekend and not the best feeling with the bike, but we found a good solution and could maximize our potential. I was pushing really hard before the pit stop. I was feeling good but I was still having issues with the front end. The guys did a massive job in the pit stop and that’s where we won the race. It’s my eighth win in a row, an all-time record in this class, so I couldn’t be happier.”



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #2)

“Super good weekend,” Herrin said. “I’m a little bummed we didn’t come out of this weekend with a win as this is Ducati’s local track to the U.S. headquarters, and for it being one of my favorite tracks, but to be on the podium in each of the three races, I’m really happy. It was great to lead so much of the last race. It was a great battle with Cam (Beaubier) and Jake (Gagne), and I’m just so happy with life at Ducati and riding this Panigale V4 R.”



Round six of the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike and Supersport Championship will take place

at Laguna Seca on the beautiful Californian coastline over the June 5-7 weekend.