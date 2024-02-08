RED BULL KTM MOTOGP POWER TO BE IGNITED BY BRISK

KTM have further strengthened their association with spark plug specialists BRISK to include the factory effort in MotoGP for 2024. The two companies have aligned for other fields of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s competitive program and now the KTM RC16s will carry the Czech Republic firm’s wares for the forthcoming campaign.

KTM identified BRISK’s engineering prowess near the start of the decade and formalised an agreement in 2022 that saw Red Bull KTM Factory racing engines in both Motocross and Enduro depend on the hardware designed and created at BRISK’s HQ close to Prague. Positive development and performance of the race bikes in those disciplines – and an effective working relationship – meant that KTM Motorsports is happy to insert their technology into the cutting-edge asphalt circuit machinery for MotoGP.

BRISK boasts nearly a century of automotive expertise, and in the fabrication of resistant spark plug products for a wide range of use and demand. Their R&D department is continually looking to explore the boundaries of performance and quality and have forged a solid bond with the KTM racing department; helping to contribute to technical packages responsible for multiple Motocross and Enduro FIM world championships in just two years.

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “We’re happy to welcome BRISK to our list of important and valued technical partners. KTM have had a lot of success in other championships and the BRISK components have played their part, so it is only natural that we can rely on them for MotoGP. We need to work on every detail to achieve our targets in such a tight sport and having BRISK with us is another step towards that goal.”

Zdeněk Stach, Head of Development, BRISK Factory Racing: “Quality and hard effort sell themselves: in the case of BRISK and KTM, this is indeed the case. Thanks to intensive development and testing of many materials and design variants, we have become a supplier of spark plugs for racing machines of the most demanding motorcycle sport. We are proud of our product and its reliability in the most extreme conditions.”