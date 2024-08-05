Metzeler Andrea Verona World Champion in E2 class FIM Enduro World Championship

On the occasion of the Welsh GP, Verona won the World Championship with a GP to spare; Metzeler also celebrates the title won by the supported rider Manuel Verzeroli in the Youth class

Rhayader (Wales), 5 August 2024 – The long-awaited Welsh GP of the penultimate round of the FIM Enduro World Championship, took place last weekend in Rhayader, a small village with a long tradition for enduro racing, which was the venue for the occasion, after fifteen years since the last race held in Wales of a round of the enduro world championship.

The Motoclub Rhayader organised a high-level race for the occasion, with three technical and demanding special tests to be repeated three times a day, plus a fourth passage at the Cross Test, for a total of twenty special tests over the entire weekend. The Welsh GP took place over a tough and treacherous 66-kilometre course, passing through breathtaking locations in the Welsh hills and landscapes characteristic of British enduro racing. The race course included a spectacular and challenging 4.8km Cross Test over hard, dusty terrain on the Cwmythig Hill motocross circuit, followed by a technical 4.6km Enduro Test over hard, dry terrain with tricky muddy areas. After Time Control, the last of the three scheduled special tests was a 1.3km Natural Extreme Test, located inside the Saintswell Motocross track.

Steve Holcombe (Honda RedMoto Racing Enduro Team) and Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) were the stars in the EnduroGP class at the Welsh GP. The British rider was the winner of the opening race day while the Spanish KTM factory rider came back to win by just 0.15 seconds on the final day. Brad Freeman (Team Beta Factory Enduro) was also among the protagonists at the Welsh GP, finishing in second place on both race days.

The battle continues between Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Steve Holcombe (Honda RedMoto Racing Enduro Team) for the final title of the hard-fought E1 class. At the end of the Welsh GP the two protagonists shared the victories and in France the final outcome will be decided.

In the provisional standings Josep Garcia is the leader while Steve Holcombe trails him by six points.

Andrea Verona (Gas Gas Factory Racing) is world champion in the E2 class for the first time in his career. After winning titles in the Youth, Junior, E1 and EnduroGP classes the Metzeler-supported rider became world champion in the E2 class with one GP to spare. Two third places for Nathan Watson (Team Beta Factory Enduro) in his home GP.

Another stunning one-two for Brad Freeman (Team Beta Factory Enduro) in the E3 class at his home GP. The British rider is one step closer to the E3 class title. Excellent performance also for Albin Norrbin (Fantic Racing), who finished in third place in the final race day.

In the Junior class the best result in the Rhayader GP by a Metzeler rider is that of Axel Semb (Fantic Racing) with third place on Sunday while in the Youth class, Metzeler-supported rider Manuel Verzeroli was crowned world champion.

With the penultimate round of the 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship season now over, the next round is scheduled for 13-15 September in Brioude, France, for the seventh and final round of the season.

Standings (METZELER riders in bold):

EnduroGP

GARCIA Josep p.212

VERONA Andrea p.195

HOLCOMBE Steve p.189

FREEMAN Brad p.147

Enduro 1

GARCIA Josep p.225

HOLCOMBE Steve p.219

PICHON Zachary p.168

Enduro 2

VERONA Andrea p.237

WATSON Nathan p.182

BERNARDINI Samuele p.168

Enduro 3

FREEMAN Brad p.215

MCDONALD Hammish p.178

CAVALLO Matteo p.169

Junior Enduro

AHLIN Max p.201

SEMB Axel p.165

CRISTINO Kevin p.141

Youth Enduro

VERZEROLI Manuel p. 210

DAGNA Romain p.168

SCARDINA Pietro p. 160

Women Enduro

BADIA Mireia p.152

ROWETT Rosie p.115

GUTISH Rachel p.107