Today was a great day as Ducati breaks MotoAmerica record lap

The Real Josh Herrin Stands Up During Friday’s Supersport Action at Barber Motorsports Park

Herrin nails day one in his first meeting as 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 23, 2022 – Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) dominated proceedings on day one at the glorious Barber Motorsports Park, topping both sessions and breaking the five-year-old lap record in the MotoAmerica Supersport class.

Herrin completed 25 laps of the 2.3-mile Alabama venue and his Ducati Panigale V2 is gelling perfectly with the smooth and flowing nature of one of the most picturesque circuits on the MotoAmerica calendar.

The Barber round marks the first race meeting since Herrin clinched the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship at New Jersey Motorsports Park. The Californian is determined to end the season on a high note with pole position and two race victories.

Qualifying 1 Results – Top 5

P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:26.443

P2 – Josh Hayes (Yamaha) 1:26.549

P3 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 1:26.996

P4 – Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) 1:27.345

P5 – Stefano Mesa (Kawasaki) 1:27.450

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC): “Today was a great day,” Herrin said. “We are P1 in both sessions and broke the lap record that Garrett Gerloff set in 2017, so it’s cool to see this bike beating existing lap records. This weekend, it seems like it’s going well. It looks like we have a bit of an advantage with the softer tire—we seem to make that work better than the others at this point, so I’m hoping we can run that tire as we did at The Ridge and have a bit easier of a time in the race.”

MotoAmerica Supersport action from Barber Motorsports Park will continue with Qualifying 2 scheduled for 9:35 am CDT on Saturday, September 24. Race One is set for green at 2:10 pm CDT, with Race Two—the final race of the season—set to go on September 25 at 2:10 pm.