McElrath Stays Perfect in Salt Lake City to Tie 250SX East Points Lead

McElrath once again was the man to beat in the 250 class, topping qualifying and scoring a dominant win in his Heat race aboard his Yamaha YZ250F. When the gate dropped in the Main Event, it was his teammate Nichols who grabbed the holeshot. The North Carolinian followed right behind and patiently waited for his opportunity to take the lead. Before they could reach the halfway mark, McElrath made the pass down the start-straight and never looked back, scoring his third win of the season. With three rounds remaining, he sits tied in the standings at 140 points and will share the red plate on Sunday.

After being sidelined for most of the season with injury, it was a good showing for Nichols in his second race back. The Oklahoman led the first six laps and joined his teammate on the podium with a solid second-place finish.

The 250SX East Championship resumes this Sunday, June 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah for Round 7 of the Eastern Regional 250SX class (Round 13 of the series).