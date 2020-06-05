McElrath Stays Perfect in Salt Lake City to Tie 250SX East Points Lead
Shane McElrath topped the podium for the second-race running at Rice-Eccles Stadium, closing the gap on his rival to tie the points lead in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship. His teammate Colt Nichols crossed the line second for a Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 1-2 finish on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.
McElrath once again was the man to beat in the 250 class, topping qualifying and scoring a dominant win in his Heat race aboard his Yamaha YZ250F. When the gate dropped in the Main Event, it was his teammate Nichols who grabbed the holeshot. The North Carolinian followed right behind and patiently waited for his opportunity to take the lead. Before they could reach the halfway mark, McElrath made the pass down the start-straight and never looked back, scoring his third win of the season. With three rounds remaining, he sits tied in the standings at 140 points and will share the red plate on Sunday.
After being sidelined for most of the season with injury, it was a good showing for Nichols in his second race back. The Oklahoman led the first six laps and joined his teammate on the podium with a solid second-place finish.
The 250SX East Championship resumes this Sunday, June 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah for Round 7 of the Eastern Regional 250SX class (Round 13 of the series).
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“It was an unreal night for us, getting the double podium and Shane moving up to tie the points lead in the East. Both guys are riding awesome and did exactly what they needed. I couldn’t be more proud of the team.”
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“Man it was a great day for the team! It was a tough race. The track crew built a technical track and it was physically demanding, but I’m super excited and thankful to do my best out there and tonight that was the top step. It’s cool to get back-to-back wins and I’m really excited about it, but right now my focus is on Sunday.”
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“It was a really great night for the team, exactly what we needed to do. I wish I could’ve held the lead a little longer, but it was awesome to lead laps and be back on the podium after such a long break from racing. I had a blast during the night program. It felt like another day at the test track with Shane in that Main Event. So that made it really fun. I’m ready to go again Sunday.”