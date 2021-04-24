TT track racer to Make AFT Production Twins Debut

Dallas Daniels

“I’m really excited to be able to race the Production Twins class for the first time at the Atlanta Super TT. When it comes to AFT Racing, TT’s are my favorite type of track, so I was already looking forward to this round on my Yamaha YZ450F, but now I’m even more excited that I get to race a Yamaha MT-07 DT. The Production Twins field is very deep with a lot of former Super Twins racers in addition to up-and-coming racers like myself, so it should be an interesting weekend. I’m just looking forward to gaining the experience and have to give a big thanks to Tim Estenson and Tommy Hayden for making this happen; without my team, I wouldn’t be able to do any of this.”