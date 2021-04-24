Harley-Davidson Pan America Test Ride Booking Open

The highly anticipated Harley-Davidson®️ Pan America™️ 1250 is coming and you could be among the first in the UK to get up close and personal with this incredible machine.
A talking point in the adventure motorcycling world since we first announced plans to build it, the Pan America is set to redefine the adventure-touring genre. We’re introducing the bike via the Pan America VIP Tour: a 1-on-1 opportunity to see, feel and learn about the bike at your local dealer.
Interest is so high that you may find tour slots have already booked up, but that doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance; get ahead of the game early and book your test ride now, ready for when the bikes arrive in store!
