Harley-Davidson Pan America Test Ride Booking Open

April 24, 2021 Michael Le Pard News 0

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan-America 1250

BE AMONG THE FIRST TO SEE THE PAN AMERICA

The highly anticipated Harley-Davidson®️ Pan America™️ 1250 is coming and you could be among the first in the UK to get up close and personal with this incredible machine.

A talking point in the adventure motorcycling world since we first announced plans to build it, the Pan America is set to redefine the adventure-touring genre. We’re introducing the bike via the Pan America VIP Tour: a 1-on-1 opportunity to see, feel and learn about the bike at your local dealer.

Interest is so high that you may find tour slots have already booked up, but that doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance; get ahead of the game early and book your test ride now, ready for when the bikes arrive in store!

 

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan-America 1250

2021 MOTORCYCLE MODELS

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan-America 1250 Guide

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan-America 1250:  LUXURY BIKE OR SPORT CRUISER. Introducing the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan-America 1250… The Harley-Davidson® Pan America 1250 model is a rugged, powerful, technologically advanced multi-purpose motorcycle designed for riders ready to embrace […]

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan-America 1250 Special

2021 MOTORCYCLE MODELS

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan-America 1250 Special Guide

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan-America 1250 Special:  DIFFERENT BY DESIGN. Introducing the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan-America 1250 Special… “We (Harley-Davidson) own the North American touring market, we are the market” – Harley-Davidson The Pan America motorcycle is Harley-Davidson’s […]

 

Upcoming Events

May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
TUE, APR 27 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Edinburgh Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Edinburgh Harley-Davidson
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
WED, APR 28 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | West Coast Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – West Coast Harley-Davidson
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
THU, APR 29 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Gateshead Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Gateshead Harley-Davidson
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
FRI, APR 30 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Leeds Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Leeds Harley-Davidson
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
SAT, MAY 1 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Manchester Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Manchester Harley-Davidson
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
TUE, MAY 4 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Stratstone Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Wolverhampton Harley-Davidson
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
WED, MAY 5 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Cheltenham Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Cheltenham Harley-Davidson
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
THU, MAY 6 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Cardiff Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Cardiff Harley-Davidson
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
FRI, MAY 7 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Bridgwater Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Riders of Bridgwater
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
SAT, MAY 8 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Southampton Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Southampton Harley-Davidson
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
TUE, MAY 11 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Warr’s Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Warrs Harley-Davidson (Kings Road) (611 Kings Road, London, UK)
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
WED, MAY 12 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Reading Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Reading Harley-Davidson
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
THU, MAY 13 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Sykes Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Sykes Harley-Davidson
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
FRI, MAY 14 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Maidstone Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Maidstone Harley-Davidson
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
SAT, MAY 15 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Watford Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Watford Harley-Davidson
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
THU, MAY 20 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Newmarket Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Newmarket Harley-Davidson
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
FRI, MAY 21 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Sycamore Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Sycamore Harley-Davidson
May be an image of motorcycle, road and text that says 'ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE Join the Pan America VIP TOUR BOOK NOW'
SAT, MAY 22 AT 3:30 AM UTC-05
Pan America™ VIP Tour | Robin Hood Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson – Robin Hood Harley-Davidson (401 Meadow Lane, Nottingham, UK)

