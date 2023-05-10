US Hard Enduro – Fallen Timbers Little Hocking Results

May 10, 2023

Fallen Timbers

Little Hocking, OH

May 7th, 2023
US Hard Enduro – Fallen Timbers

The US Hard Enduro Series traveled to Ohio for the second round of their east series. A well-timed storm added to the beauty of the 10.5 mile course that went through caves, creeks, waterfalls, and steep hills. Beta rider, Danny Lewis led the qualifying race for the majority of it, but slipped up toward the end coming in third place. On Sunday the skies opened up and it rained hard. Lewis grabbed the holeshot and led until the first checkpoint. He battled for a podium finish for most of the day until he fell and got stuck underneath his bike. After being able to get himself back up and running Lewis got to the finish line in sixth place. His pace and confidence has improved each round. He gets a chance at the end of the month to improve on his result.

Event Results
Danny Lewis 6th Place Class: Pro

Danny Lewis

Factory 300 RR

“Sixth place on the weekend! I was having a good race until I wasn’t. Towards the middle of my last lap, I got pinned under my bike on one of the slick and steep downhills. Gas was pouring all over my lower body giving me bad chemical burns. Ended up trying to wash myself off in the creek for 15 minutes because the pain was unbearable. I’ll have trouble sitting down for a couple of days but hey still happy to get 6th with all the unlucky events.”
