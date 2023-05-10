US Hard Enduro – Fallen Timbers Little Hocking Results

US Hard Enduro – Fallen Timbers The US Hard Enduro Series traveled to Ohio for the second round of their east series. A well-timed storm added to the beauty of the 10.5 mile course that went through caves, creeks, waterfalls, and steep hills. Beta rider, Danny Lewis led the qualifying race for the majority of it, but slipped up toward the end coming in third place. On Sunday the skies opened up and it rained hard. Lewis grabbed the holeshot and led until the first checkpoint. He battled for a podium finish for most of the day until he fell and got stuck underneath his bike. After being able to get himself back up and running Lewis got to the finish line in sixth place. His pace and confidence has improved each round. He gets a chance at the end of the month to improve on his result.