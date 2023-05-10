US Hard Enduro – Fallen Timbers Little Hocking Results

The US Hard Enduro Series traveled to Ohio for the second round of their east series. A well-timed storm added to the beauty of the 10.5 mile course that went through caves, creeks, waterfalls, and steep hills. Beta rider, Danny Lewis led the qualifying race for the majority of it, but slipped up toward the end coming in third place. On Sunday the skies opened up and it rained hard. Lewis grabbed the holeshot and led until the first checkpoint. He battled for a podium finish for most of the day until he fell and got stuck underneath his bike. After being able to get himself back up and running Lewis got to the finish line in sixth place. His pace and confidence has improved each round. He gets a chance at the end of the month to improve on his result.
Event Results
Danny Lewis
6th Place
Class: Pro
Danny Lewis
Factory 300 RR
“Sixth place on the weekend! I was having a good race until I wasn’t. Towards the middle of my last lap, I got pinned under my bike on one of the slick and steep downhills. Gas was pouring all over my lower body giving me bad chemical burns. Ended up trying to wash myself off in the creek for 15 minutes because the pain was unbearable. I’ll have trouble sitting down for a couple of days but hey still happy to get 6th with all the unlucky events.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL (February 19, 2020) – Vance & Hines announced today its 2020 American Flat Track AFT Singles Contingency Program, granting AFT Singles competitors who compete using the Vance & Hines exhaust system contingency benefits in […]
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac took home a runner-up finish today in the challenging conditions at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. He leaves Atlanta, Georgia, with a healthy 53-point lead in the Monster Energy […]