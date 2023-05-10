Tight race defines West Hare Scrambles Prineville

Zane Roberts Factory 480 RR “We had quite the race for round 3 of the AMA WHS. I was off to another slow start as I was a little timid in the rocky and muddy conditions. About halfway through the race I found my flow and started pushing for the front. About a lap and a half out from the finish I got into a battle with my teammate and we pushed hard for roughly a lap or so and were closing towards second when unfortunately Joe went down. I stopped and stayed with him for a while to make sure he got his bearings back. From there I got back into a solid pace working towards the finish but had my own big get off, crashing into a barbed wire fence about a mile and a half out from the finish. I sustained some pretty deep cuts to my leg/ hip and completely ripped my gear apart but was able to remount and make it in for third. Need to work on improving my first half of the race and we’ll be right in the running for some great battles up front.”