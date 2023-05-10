Tight race defines West Hare Scrambles Prineville

The West Hare Scrambles was in the Pacific Northwest for the third round of the series. Both Zane Roberts and Joe Wasson had a lively race with highs and lows. Wasson was battling with the leader in a tight race that went back and forth, but getting too caught up in the battle Wasson missed a pit stop and had to double back which derailed his race a bit. After he got going again he hit a log that sent him and his bike down further knocking him back. Zane Roberts was riding neck and neck with Joe at this point after progressing through the field on a slow start. Roberts stopped to make sure Wasson was fine before continuing on his race. However, just before the finish line Robert had his own crash that sent him into a barbed wire fence. With ripped gear and cut-up skin Roberts was able to remount and finish the race in 3rd place, with Wasson coming in behind him in fourth.
Event Results
Zane Roberts
3rd Place
Class: Pro/AA
Joe Wasson
4th Place
Class: Pro/AA
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“We had quite the race for round 3 of the AMA WHS. I was off to another slow start as I was a little timid in the rocky and muddy conditions. About halfway through the race I found my flow and started pushing for the front. About a lap and a half out from the finish I got into a battle with my teammate and we pushed hard for roughly a lap or so and were closing towards second when unfortunately Joe went down. I stopped and stayed with him for a while to make sure he got his bearings back. From there I got back into a solid pace working towards the finish but had my own big get off, crashing into a barbed wire fence about a mile and a half out from the finish. I sustained some pretty deep cuts to my leg/ hip and completely ripped my gear apart but was able to remount and make it in for third. Need to work on improving my first half of the race and we’ll be right in the running for some great battles up front.”
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“The race was pretty eventful! Some really muddy conditions early on turned into pretty good conditions later in the race! I was putting on a hard charge after the first lap. I got into second place and was catching first place where we battled and traded paint about 5 times. I got so into the battle I forgot what lap I was on and missed my pit. Realizing I wouldn’t make it another lap I decided to turn around and go back to the pits costing me a lot of time. On the last lap, I hit a log that got knocked into the trail and had a pretty good little get off costing me a podium spot. I ended up fourth but was really happy with my speed and fitness at this round. I just need to minimize those mistakes and we will win.”
