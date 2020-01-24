VANCOUVER MOTORCYCLE SHOW OPENS TODAY – FREE MOTORCYCLE PARKING

Greater Vancouver, BC (January 20, 2020) – The 2020 Vancouver Motorcycle Show is showcasing the industry’s newest and most-anticipated bikes, three-wheelers and scooters January 24-26 at Tradex in Abbotsford. The Show also features world-class entertainment, interactive and family-friendly activities, safety demos, and much more. Here’s a small taste of what’s on offer this year.

Innovative, Industry-leading, beautiful bikes

Motorcycle maniacs and tech junkies will be in awe of the cutting-edge, zero-emission technology bikes on display at this year’s Show. Harley-Davidson’s Livewire™ bike, the Vespa Elettrica scooter and the kid-sized KTM SX-E motocross bike will all offer a glimpse of what the future holds for two-wheel riding.

A a very special customized 2014 military-themed Harley Davidson™ Street Bob® motorcycle, presented by Konquer® Motorcycles will be on display at the Parts Canada Drag Specialities booth for the first time this year. This work of art is produced in collaboration with the Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry Foundation (PPCLI) and the Heroes Hockey Challenge (HHC). The bike will be auctioned off via live stream at the Heroes Hockey Challenge Gala at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto in March, with proceeds going to support the PPCLI Foundation and HHC initiatives to support the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces and their families.

NEW to the show this year is the Vintage & Café Racer Show N’ Shine sponsored by Class6Cycles and the West Coast Classics and Café Racers riding club. Owners of these classic Café-style racers will have a chance to put their pride-and-joy on display for all to see. What’s more, attendees will be able to check out these beauties and vote for their favourite bike for the title of Peoples’ Choice!

Entertainment

Back by popular demand, local stunt group VanCity Stunters will be generating their usual flurry of smoke-filled excitement with their acrobatic motorcycle maneuvering and high-energy performances fans have come to expect. Group founder and Langley resident Matt Bush says the group of riders, which includes none other than Maple Ridge favorite Bill Hitchon, famous for his ATV one-of-a-kind tricks, will have a new show featuring new surprising stunts.

Also returning to the Show this year to thrill, excite and amaze crowds are the Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt and Drill Team. This team of riders have brought their spectacular shows to crowds all over the world since 1938 and have been featured on popular network shows like America’s Got Talent, Ripley’s Believe it or Not and Real People. Now into their eighth decade of performances, these feature riders are sure to be a highlight of the Vancouver Motorcycle Show.

Ladies looking to get their fill of motorcycle excitement can look forward to SHE Ride Night on Friday evening. Women can score half-price admission after 5:00pm and enter to win the She Rides Night grand prize. The lucky winner will earn a $2,000 voucher to spend at any and all of the exciting exhibitor booths at the Show. The draw takes place at 8:15 and the winner must be present at time of draw to receive the prize.

Family-friendly fun

Riders attending the Show will be sure to check out professional riding instructor Clinton Smout lend his expertise and offer demonstrations ranging from obstacle avoidance to clutch control and slow speed maneuvers. Seasoned, novice and intermediate level riders can learn something new to help maximize their 2020 riding season. And those wanting to kick back, relax and let it all soak in can head to the Moto Lifestyle Lounge afterwards to hang out with fellow riders and check out custom Triumphs.

Yamaha Riding Academy is also returning for kids between the ages of six to 12 who want to learn how to ride the latest Yamaha TT-R off-road motorcycle, in a safe and secure environment and in the company of trained and certified instructors. Each riding session is approximately 15 minutes and is limited to eight riders total. The academy is free-of-charge with admission.

Even younger riders can experience the Strider Adventure Zone where children as young as 18 months, and up to the age of five, can take part in test riding a Strider Bike, all while improving and developing fundamental bike-handling skills. Parents and caregivers will have an opportunity to watch their children weave through a course that includes tires, rumble strips and ramps. Families are encouraged to visit the adventure zone in the show’s outside feature tent so they can book their children’s riding experience.

EVENT: 2020 Motorcycle Show – Vancouver

DATES: January 24 -26 2020

LOCATION: Tradex – Fraser Valley Trade & Exhibition Centre, Abbotsford

HOURS: Friday 12:00pm-9:00pm; Saturday 10:00am-8:00pm; Sunday 10:00am-5:00pm

ADMISSION: Adults $15.00

Youth (6-14) $11.00

Seniors (65+) $12.00

Children (5 and under) FREE with adult purchase

Family Pass $42.00 (2 adult & 2 junior passes)

SHE Rides Night ½ price ladies only after 5:00pm on Friday Night

Free parking for all motorcycles!

To buy tickets today and avoid lineups at the box office visit: Vancouver Motorcycle Show at: http://www.vancouvermotorcycleshow.ca. Tickets can also be purchased on site during event days. And don’t forget to become part of the Motorcycle – Vancouver’s online community and like the Show on Facebook or follow on Twitter @thebikeshows.

