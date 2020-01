Team Suzuki Press Office – January 24.

The fourth weekend of January continues with Suzuki action in America with the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross fourth round at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Team will be on track Saturday night with stand-out 250 West series rider Alex Martin on the #26 RM-Z250 ready to claim his first podium following impressive results in the opening three races that has netted 10-4-5 for fifth overall in the series.