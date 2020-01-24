Motorola signs as Ducati Corse Official Partner

Bologna, 24th January 2020 – Motorola announced a global one-year official partnership with Ducati, a world leader in motorcycle innovation. As part of the partnership, Ducati unveiled its highly anticipated 2020 motorcycle, which features the Motorola logo. Ducati’s riders, Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci, will also sport the Motorola logo on their team’s riding apparel.



As we look at ways to continue elevating Lenovo and Motorola’s brand visibility, the Ducati partnership was a timely and strategic decision. Motorola CMO Francois LaFlamme commented: “Following some of our most recent product launches, Motorola has been subject to increasing global attention and desire, and we are thrilled about the added visibility this partnership will drive for our brand.”



Ducati Corse Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti added, “We are very glad to begin this new and attractive collaboration with Motorola, a historical brand that shares many common values with Ducati: technology, performance and design.”



2020 is set to be an exciting year for both Motorola and Ducati. Francois said, “We feel this is the perfect alignment of two brands and look forward to seeing the Motorola logo at the center of this sport.”



As part of its ongoing multi-year partnership, Lenovo will continue to be the key technology partner for the Ducati Corse team both on and off the track.



About Motorola

Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2015. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets.



About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$45 billion Fortune Global 500 company and a global technology leader in driving Intelligent Transformation through smart devices and infrastructure that create the best user experience. Lenovo manufactures one of the world’s widest portfolio of connected products, including smartphones (Motorola), tablets, PCs (ThinkPad, Yoga, Lenovo Legion) and workstations as well as AR/VR devices and smart home/office solutions. Lenovo’s data center solutions (ThinkSystem, ThinkAgile) are creating the capacity and computing power for the connections that are changing business and society. Lenovo works to inspire the difference in everyone and build a smarter future where everyone thrives.