Team Suzuki Press Office – July 29.

The fifth and final weekend in July sees Team Hammer and Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR back on track in Minnesota.

Richie Escalante and stand-in rider Kyle Wyman will be on track aboard their GSX-R1000R Superbike machinery at Brainerd International Raceway, with Tyler Scott and Corey Ventura racing the new GSX-R750 in the Supersport class.

July 30-31: Round 7. MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship. Brainerd International Raceway. Brainerd. Minnesota. USA.