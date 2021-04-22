WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – April 24TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 22.

The fourth weekend of April sees the penultimate round of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah for the first race of a double-header at the venue.

The Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki team will be onboard the RM-Z450 machinery and BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki will be in action with the RM-Z250 race bikes for the eighth and final round of the East Championship.



April 24: Round 16. AMA/ FIM World Supercross. Rice-Eccles Stadium. Salt Lake City. Utah. USA.