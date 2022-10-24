American didn’t give up Circuito San Juan Villicum WorldSBK

Battling San Juan Round for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

On Sunday at the Circuito San Juan Villicum, GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff battled back to 12th in Race 2, while Kohta Nozane just missed out on FIM Superbike World Championship points.

In the Tissot Superpole Race, Gerloff lost a couple of places in the opening lap, but the American didn’t give up and made his way through the field. The #31 rider managed to pull off a superb double overtake on GoEleven Ducati’s Philipp Oettl and BMW’s Scott Redding on Lap 8, as he made his way back to a 13th-place result.

Race 2 saw Gerloff fall to P17 in another chaotic start, but once again the 27-year-old was able to recover to 15th by Lap 12. Showing great late pace again, Gerloff eventually crossed the line in 12th.

On the other side of the garage, Nozane dropped to 19th in a hectic first lap in the SPRC, but fought back through to 16th, having overtaken Bonovo BMW’s Eugene Laverty, Puccetti Kawasaki’s Lucas Mahias and local hero Leandro Mercado in the latter stages.

The Japanese ace matched that result in Race 2; following his teammate in the early laps, Nozane was agonisingly close to the points, finishing a second behind 15th.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team riders will now enjoy a bit of rest before flying to Indonesia for the penultimate round of the 2022 season in Mandalika on 11-13 November.

Garrett Gerloff – SPRC: P13 / Race 2: P12

“Well, the result is not fantastic, even though I felt a bit better than yesterday on the bike. Unluckily it wasn’t enough to make a strong impression, and starting from P12 didn’t help at all. We struggled with rear tyre grip, which also didn’t help our chances. Let’s stay positive for the remaining rounds, I’m sure we can enjoy a good end to the season.”

Kohta Nozane – SPRC: P16 / Race 2: P16

“We should be happy with the improvements made for today, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to stay in the points. I’m sorry for the guys, I wanted to give them a good result. Overall the feeling was decent and we had good comebacks in both Superpole Race and Race 2, it’s just a shame to miss out. Now we’ll head to Indonesia, I cannot wait to be there as I have great memories from my rookie year.”