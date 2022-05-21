World record motorcycle altitude 6157 meters reached

May 21, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on World record motorcycle altitude 6157 meters reached

2022 Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid

An ultimate Yamaha Ténéré 700 test that turned a mountain rookie into a world record holder

It’s a world record! Yamaha’s ambassador Pol Tarrés reaches a 6.157,5 meter altitude on his Ténéré 700.

Restlessly dreaming of riding vertically till the end of the world, Pol Tarrés had no choice but take action. In a record time of as little as three months, a prophetic dream grew into a creative project of the Trece Racing Society and The Who production company.

Faithful to his obsession for the roads less travelled, Pol turned his eyes toward the Mercedario mountain in Argentina. “The main purpose of our expedition was to test the bike and the rider in the toughest conditions possible, going Alpine style all the way. On 12th of March I took off from the base camp 3.000m high, did 10km and slept at the intermediate camp at 4.500. On the 14th, I touched the highest point ever reached on a twin-cylinder bike, 6.157,5 meters.”

The bike torture-test showed that Yamaha Ténéné 700 is ready for 7.000. Pol showed once again that he was born ready – his free-ride to Cerro Mercedario, one of the highest mountains of the Andes, made its way to the Guinness World Records book and made him yearn for MORE.

What’s next? The team will be back in the mountains still before Christmas, riding and filming their best.

The adventure continues. Always.

 

About Michael Le Pard 7447 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles