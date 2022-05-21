World record motorcycle altitude 6157 meters reached

An ultimate Yamaha Ténéré 700 test that turned a mountain rookie into a world record holder

It’s a world record! Yamaha’s ambassador Pol Tarrés reaches a 6.157,5 meter altitude on his Ténéré 700.

Restlessly dreaming of riding vertically till the end of the world, Pol Tarrés had no choice but take action. In a record time of as little as three months, a prophetic dream grew into a creative project of the Trece Racing Society and The Who production company.

Faithful to his obsession for the roads less travelled, Pol turned his eyes toward the Mercedario mountain in Argentina. “The main purpose of our expedition was to test the bike and the rider in the toughest conditions possible, going Alpine style all the way. On 12th of March I took off from the base camp 3.000m high, did 10km and slept at the intermediate camp at 4.500. On the 14th, I touched the highest point ever reached on a twin-cylinder bike, 6.157,5 meters.”

The bike torture-test showed that Yamaha Ténéné 700 is ready for 7.000. Pol showed once again that he was born ready – his free-ride to Cerro Mercedario, one of the highest mountains of the Andes, made its way to the Guinness World Records book and made him yearn for MORE.

What’s next? The team will be back in the mountains still before Christmas, riding and filming their best.

The adventure continues. Always.