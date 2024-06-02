CHASE SEXTON SWEEPS HANGTOWN IN EXCEPTIONAL RACING FOR RED BULL KTM

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton charged to a spectacular 1-1 result to capture his first AMA Pro Motocross Championship round victory of 2024 at the Hangtown National, in a day that also saw teammates Aaron Plessinger and Tom Vialle – winner of 250MX Moto 2 – stand on the podium overall.

Sexton managed to break through for the first moto win onboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, before falling on the opening lap of the second encounter later this afternoon. The 24-year-old remounted at the rear of the field in 40th position and stormed back into contention by the closing stages of the race, ultimately making a last lap pass on Plessinger in the finest moto victory of his career to date.

It was a pivotal result for Chase in what is his first year with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team, taking over the red plate as series leader in the 450MX title race following 2 of 11 rounds, and importantly signaling his intentions to fight for a maiden Pro Motocross Championship this season.

Chase Sexton: “First race, it definitely felt good to win my first moto in a while, although not the way I wanted to with Jett [Lawrence] going down, but I had a good flow going and was able to win that one. In that second moto, I slid out at the start and I was dead-last, so I knew it was going to be a hard moto! That was wide-open from the start to the end. I don’t even know what to say – that was the best ride, I think, of my life. Thanks to the team, they put in so much hard work, and these fans are awesome. They were cheering me on the whole way around the track and this one means a lot. This has been one of my best races and wins so far!”

After finishing fifth in Moto 1, Plessinger was also exceptional in the second race, taking control at the front of the pack on lap one and then leading the duration. He eventually followed Sexton across the finish in a 1-2 result for the team in terms of the moto, which in turn placed him third overall for the weekend. His first podium of the 2024 outdoors has resulted in him climbing to third position in the standings.

Aaron Plessinger: “I got out front and I pushed as hard as I could, and then I figured I could back it down just a little bit, but no, these guys were riding so good – Chase was riding unreal – and I couldn’t seal the deal. But we’re back up here on the podium, I missed out on it last weekend, and we’ve bounced back! It’s third place, but we’ll take it and move on to the next round. I’ve gotta give it up to the whole team, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and everybody who has helped me get here.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing also picked up a moto win in the 250MX Class, where two-time MX2 World Champion Vialle asserted himself as a title threat by delivering a commanding performance in race two. Earlier, the Frenchman finished P4 in the opening moto, which placed him second on the podium for the round, and he is currently positioned third in the points following back-to-back podium finishes.

Tom Vialle: “I knew I could do it and the second moto was way better! I want to thank the team, we changed a lot for the second moto and I felt great, so I am pretty happy. That’s the first moto where I could push to my full potential and now I’m really excited for the next races with that setting on the bike. The track was awesome today, so I’m really happy to be on the podium.”

Also equipped with the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, Hangtown was a step forward for 250MX rookie Julien Beaumer, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing newcomer once again displaying intensity early on and remaining consistent for a top 10 result. The teenager took the checkered flag ninth in both races at the Prairie City facility, earning him 10th overall and elevating him to an encouraging eighth place in the championship.

Julien Beaumer: “Hangtown was a good day for me. A lot of learning, happy to get two good starts – my bike was amazing! – and to run up front for a while in both motos. I’m going to keep learning that pace and keep getting better each weekend. That was a big step forward, so we’re going to keep improving and look to be up front soon.”

Next Race: June 8 – Thunder Valley, Colorado

Results 450MX Class – Hangtown National

1. Chase Sexton (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

2. Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

3. Aaron Plessinger (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

7. Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

8. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

10. Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna

Standings 450MX Class 2024 after 2 of 11 rounds

1. Chase Sexton, 90 points

2. Hunter Lawrence, 82

3. Aaron Plessinger, 69

8. Justin Barcia, 61

9. Malcolm Stewart, 57

12. Christian Craig, 33

Results 250MX Class – Hangtown National

1. Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha

2. Tom Vialle (FRA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

3. Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki

6. Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

9. Julien Beaumer (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

10. Casey Cochran (USA), Husqvarna

15. Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS

Standings 250MX Class 2024 after 2 of 11 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 97 points

2. Levi Kitchen, 84

3. Tom Vialle, 81

7. Pierce Brown, 55

8. Julien Beaumer, 48

13. Ryder DiFrancesco, 35

16. Casey Cochran, 28