WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – MAY 21-22ND

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 20.

The fourth racing weekend in May sees Suzuki teams and riders on track in the USA and the UK.

In America, Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki are at Virginia International Raceway in Danville, Virginia with Jake Lewis and Richie Escalante aboard the GSX-R1000R for the third round of MotoAmerica AMA/ FIM North American Road Racing Championship.

In the Supersport class, Sam Lochoff, Tyler Scott and Liam Grant are all expected to be riding Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR GSX-R750s: In the previous round at Road Atlanta, only Lochoff debuted the bike, while Scott and Grant competed on GSX-R600 machinery.

In the UK, the third round of the British Superbike Championship is taking place at Donington Park in Derbyshire, Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000R-mounted Christian Iddon – fresh from testing with the Yoshimura SERT Motul EWC team at Spa Francorchamps in Belgium this week – lined-up alongside teammate Danny Kent.

May 21-22: Round 3. MotoAmerica AMA/ FIM North American Road Racing Championship. Virginia International Raceway. Danville. Virginia. USA.

May 21-22: Round 3. Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Donington Park. Derby. UK.