WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – MAY 21-22ND

May 20, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – MAY 21-22ND

ASBK-2-Richie Escalante-1

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 20.

The fourth racing weekend in May sees Suzuki teams and riders on track in the USA and the UK.

In America, Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki are at Virginia International Raceway in Danville, Virginia with Jake Lewis and Richie Escalante aboard the GSX-R1000R for the third round of MotoAmerica AMA/ FIM North American Road Racing Championship.

In the Supersport class, Sam Lochoff, Tyler Scott and Liam Grant are all expected to be riding Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR GSX-R750s: In the previous round at Road Atlanta, only Lochoff debuted the bike, while Scott and Grant competed on GSX-R600 machinery.

In the UK, the third round of the British Superbike Championship is taking place at Donington Park in Derbyshire, Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000R-mounted Christian Iddon – fresh from testing with the Yoshimura SERT Motul EWC team at Spa Francorchamps in Belgium this week – lined-up alongside teammate Danny Kent.

May 21-22: Round 3. MotoAmerica AMA/ FIM North American Road Racing Championship. Virginia International Raceway. Danville. Virginia. USA.

May 21-22: Round 3. Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Donington Park. Derby. UK.

About Michael Le Pard 7446 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles