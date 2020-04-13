Your Stimulus Check – Ducati’s Win a Motorcycle Contest to Repeat: Enter Today

Given the success of ‘Join Ducati,’ the initiative will be repeated in the coming months. To receive information and access to future competitions, participants must be registered with MyDucati.

‘Join Ducati’: The winner of the competition is chosen and will receive a brand-new Hypermotard 950 with special livery

Over 155,000 Ducatisti involved confirming the strong sense of belonging to the brand

A winner was drawn from all participants, to whom a Hypermotard 950 with special livery will be delivered

Other similar initiatives that will involve Ducati motorcycle owners enrolled in the ‘My Ducati’ program scheduled for the coming months.

The ‘Join Ducati’ competition, the special initiative organized by Ducati to reward the loyalty of its customers, where the only necessary requirement to participate was to own at least one Ducati motorcycle.

The 155,000 members of the ‘My Ducati’ program — the reserved area in which customers can manage their garage by accessing all the information on their bikes, update their profile and personal preferences to take part in initiatives of their interest and receive exclusive content — have responded with massive enthusiasm. Participants in the competition uploaded the registration document of each Ducati motorcycle currently owned in the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer’s website area ​dedicated to ‘Join Ducati.’

The most prestigious prize is a Hypermotard 950 with a special livery, an exclusive replica of the concept presented at the 2019 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, which immediately met with fan approval, generating numerous articles and shares on social media channels throughout the world.

Ducati has decided to make it available to its community, transforming it from concept to prototype. A unique piece, featuring graphics created by the Ducati Design Centre and inspired by the graffiti of the metropolitan area, created only for the competition and personalized with the autograph of Andrea Amato, the designer of this captivating livery, has been created.

The lucky winner of the motorcycle is a passionate Californian Ducatista, Jose Carlos Sagarminaga, 34 years old, already owner of a Hypermotard SP that he also uses on the track, and a member of the DOC of Sacramento, will soon see delivered to him this exclusive and beautiful motorcycle which is already on its way from Borgo Panigale to the USA.

The competition also offered three Ducati MotoGP Experience packages, an invitation for two people during one of the next European race weekends (to be defined once the 2020 calendar has been confirmed), which includes, in addition to accommodations, access to the most exclusive areas of the circuit and a meet and greet with the Ducati Team MotoGP riders. Also, assigned are 15 1:8 scale reproductions of the Hypermotard 950 Concept and 10 Redline B2 backpacks made by Ogio exclusively for Ducati.