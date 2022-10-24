The letter Z, iconic, strong, supportive, the foundation of the alphabet. When it comes to unrivaled legacy’s look no further than Z: The Best Letter for 2023. Kawasaki‘s Z has caused quite the excitement in 2022 around the world standing strong for success on the battlefield of American and European highways, motorways and B-roads. Proudly displayed on the very best vehicles, Z stands of advanced technology, features and epitomizes Kawasaki’s belief of what the ideal super should be.

Introducing the new 2023 Kawasaki Z sportbike line right here on Total Motorcycle. Check out the fastest Z’s 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE, exceptional Z900SE, Z900 ABS, Z900RS and Z900RS Cafe, ultra-lightweight Z650RS, Z650 ABS and Z650, new rider friendly Z400 ABS and the ultimate urban Z soldier Z125 Pro.

You might have thought the letter Z was the last letter of the alphabet but on the roads and in the cities, the Z will dominate anything that stands in front of it with fury.

2023 KAWASAKI Z FAMILY MOTORCYCLE LINEUP – A TRUE SUPER EXPERIENCE

For 2023, Kawasaki welcomes the return of its iconic Z Family line of motorcycles, which includes several super, retro sport, and mini models. Z models set to hit dealerships this fall include an updated Z650 and Z650 ABS with Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC) as well as the Z650RS, Z900 ABS, Z900 SE, and Z125 PRO.

Z650 | Z650 ABS

NEW Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC)

Kawasaki has built a legacy of creating motorcycles that have unrivaled performance, excitement, and Sugomi™ styling, all of which are embodied in the new 2023 Z650 compact middleweight motorcycle. Known as one of the most well-balanced motorcycles in the Kawasaki lineup, the Z650 blends easy handling with optimal engine and chassis performance that is a winning package whether it’s a daily commute or an afternoon spent on backroads.

For 2023, the Z650 receives Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), Kawasaki’s advanced traction control system that provides both enhanced sport riding performance and the peace of mind under certain conditions to negotiate low-traction surfaces with confidence. The system looks at a number of parameters to get an accurate, real-time picture and allows riders to select between two modes to suit their riding situation and preference. Mode 1 is the least intrusive, helping to manage traction during cornering and designed with sport riding in mind. This mode facilitates acceleration out of corners by maximizing forward drive from the rear wheel. In Mode 2, intervention occurs earlier, meaning when excessive wheel spin is detected the engine output is reduced to allow grip to be regained. This helps riders navigate wet pavement or bad stretches of road. Additionally, riders may elect to turn the system off.

A 649cc parallel-twin engine that matches perfectly to its sporty lightweight chassis powers the Z650. Its 4.3” all-digital TFT color instrumentation gives the cockpit of the motorcycle a high-tech, high-grade appearance, offering full-color display features and great visibility. The Z650’s sharp Sugomi styling is bold in appearance and includes LED headlights. A thick and wide urethane passenger seat provides the comfort necessary when riding with a passenger. Thanks to Smartphone Connectivity through RIDEOLOGY THE APP*, a number of functions can be accessed, logged, and reviewed contributing to an enhanced motorcycling experience.

For 2023, the Z650 is available in Metallic Spark Black / Metallic Flat Spark Black, with an MSRP of $7,749. The Z650 ABS model is available in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Ebony, with an MSRP of $8,249.

Z650RS

The Kawasaki Z650RS was an all-new model for 2022 and became the latest member to join Kawasaki’s 650cc lineup. It’s a true middleweight retro sport that combines timeless looks inherited from the Z900RS with a compact, responsive package that riders will love to enjoy daily. The Z650RS has a fun and easy character and features a parallel-twin 649cc engine, lightweight trellis frame, telescopic front fork and horizontal back-link rear suspension, dual-dial instrumentation with multi-function LCD screen, round LED headlight, spoke-style cast wheels, disc brakes with standard ABS, assist and slipper clutch, and a relaxed retro-style riding position. Distinguishing itself from its bigger Z900RS sibling is a slimmer fuel tank and a shorter, more compact tail. For 2023, the Z650RS is available in Metallic Moondust Gray / Ebony, with an MSRP of $9,099.

Z900 ABS

The Z900 ABS sportbike features a host of advanced features and epitomizes Kawasaki’s belief of what the ideal super should be. At 948cc with an ultra-lightweight chassis, every ride is met with exceptional power, responsiveness and excitement. The Z900 ABS features a 948cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine, trellis frame, Sugomi™-inspired Z styling, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Power Mode and Integrated Riding Modes selection, Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP, TFT Color Instrumentation, LED headlamp, position lamp & license plate lamp, and Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 Tires. For 2023, the Z900 ABS is available in Metallic Spark Black / Metallic Graphite Gray / Metallic Flat Spark Black or Metallic Phantom Silver / Metallic Carbon Gray, with an MSRP of $9,399.

Z900 SE

Last year Kawasaki introduced the all-new Z900 SE super to its Z line of motorcycles. Channeling many of the same great features found on its Z900 brethren, the Z900 SE has several additional features such as an upgraded Brembo® front brake package, a large-diameter inverted fork with added compression damping adjustability, and an Öhlins S46 rear shock with remote preload adjuster. Together, these premium upgrades deliver improved handling, performance, and excitement in addition to the iconic eye-catching styling that makes this super motorcycle stand out from the crowd. For 2023, the Z900 SE is available in Metallic Spark Black / Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Candy Lime Green, with an MSRP of $10,899.

Z125 PRO

Small on size but big on fun, the Kawasaki Z125 PRO mini motorcycle is a nimble streetfighter that makes a statement wherever it goes. Featuring a 125cc engine, low seat height, upright riding position and responsive street tires, it’s your invitation to the rebellious side of fun. The 2023 Z125 PRO also features a four-speed manual transmission, smooth power delivery, lightweight chassis, offset laydown single-shock, digital LCD screen with analog tachometer and gear position indicator, 12-inch cast wheels, and aggressive Kawasaki Z styling. For 2023, the Z125 PRO is available in Firecracker Red, Pearl Matte Sage Green or Metallic Ocean Blue, with an MSRP of $3,399.

