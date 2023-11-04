2 Weeks to Go for Motorcycle Live 2023 + Free Burgers!

The UK’s Biggest Motorcycle Show Just two weeks today, the doors to Motorcycle Live are thrown open to motorcycle enthusiasts to enjoy the very best of biking under one roof at the NEC, Birmingham. Brand-new models from over 50 manufacturers, opportunities to have a go, and live entertainment daily. Got your ticket yet? Let’s go…to Motorcycle Live! BOOK DISCOUNTED TICKETS NOW LET’S GO…BY MOTORCYCLE! Along with all the usual advantages of traveling on two wheels, take advantage of the FREE, indoor Honda Bike Park when coming to the show by bike or scooter. Why not join the official ‘Ride In’ on opening day? We’ve teamed up with Completely Motorbikes, Hinckley, who will be getting the kettle and BBQ on for 8am – hosting live rider interviews with their very own FS3 Racing team riders, Jason O’Halloran and Max Cook. The first 100 to attend will get a free burger! Register here to secure your spot – and don’t forget to buy your ticket to the show in advance! OSET TRIALS EXPERIENCE Brand New for 2023 OSET are giving visitors aged 6+ the chance to have a go at trials riding. Helmet and gloves are provided and no experience necessary – what are you waiting for? CAREER HUB If you or a family member are looking to get involved in the motorcycle industry, for work experience or an

apprenticeship, visit the Career Hub in Hall 2 – the team are on hand to offer advice on the ‘roads’ available. HONDA ROLLING ROAD Visit the Honda stand in Hall 4 to have a go on their rolling road – experience first hand the super-fast and super-smooth shifts of Dual Clutch Transmission, aboard the NT1100. SAVE ££ BY BOOKING IN ADVANCE Advanced ticket prices are just £23* for an adult and children 6-18 just £2.50** – under 5’s are free**. With winter kicking in why not choose a £28 ticket and collect a Zerofit Thermal Bobble Hat (worth £20) when you arrive at the show! Did you know… you can bag a 5% discount on your tickets when booking through Barclaycard? Simply use this link and use your Barclaycard to pay. Motorcycle Live 2023 takes place at The NEC, Birmingham from 18-26 November. ^Costs apply *Bookings are subject to a £2.00 booking fee. **Children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets available at the discounted advanced rate until 5pm on 17th November 2023, after which ticket prices revert to the higher, on the door rate. All information correct at time of release.