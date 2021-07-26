Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer made a welcomed return to the podium at the fifth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Loket, Czech Republic. The ’91’ finished fifth in Race 1 and second in Race 2 for third overall. Teammate Glenn Coldenhoff fell a mere 2-points short of the podium. He posted a pair of fourths for fourth overall, while Ben Watson gained more experience racing against the fastest 450cc riders in the world and secured his fourth consecutive top-10 finish.

In the opening race of the weekend, Watson showed signs of a promising MXGP career as he powered his YZ450FM to a top-three start. The 24-year-old rookie was quickly relegated from second to third by the defending champion Tim Gajser but incredibly held his own inside the top-three for the first 10-minutes despite a tough challenge from Coldenhoff and former World Champion Romain Febvre.

At the halfway mark, the MXGP class veterans were able to capitalize on Watson’s limited experience inside the category. The 919 was shuffled back to 11th as his teammates Coldenhoff and Seewer raced hard to place inside the top-five at the checkered flag. Coldenhoff was fourth and Seewer was fifth.

A downpour of rain ahead of the final race meant the steep and challenging hills of the Loket circuit were wetter and trickier to navigate. Seewer got off to a brilliant start and was quickly back to his old self, as he made an impressive pass on Jorge Prado to move up into second position.

As Seewer stormed to an impressive second-place finish, Coldenhoff was forced to settle for fourth after a cut-throat battle with Prado for third.

Watson ended his day with mixed emotions, after a strong end to the final race where he managed to run the pace despite getting off to a mediocre start. The Brit finished 12th in the outing for 10th overall.

The next round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place in Lommel, Belgium, next weekend – August 1st.

Jeremy Seewer

3rd MXGP of Czech Republic, 38-points

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 151-points

”I got sick before the start of the season, so I was lucky to be back before Russia, but I felt like my health was almost back to normal last weekend, and today I felt good. I am really happy to be back and to be back on the podium. The next GP is kind of a home GP; in Lommel, most of the GP riders live around there. It’s really close to our homes and I like it there. It’s always really rough and fun to ride, so I look forward to going there.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

4th MXGP of Czech Republic, 36-points

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 140-points

“Coming into this weekend, I didn’t have a great week because of the crash I had in Oss in the second moto. So, I didn’t do much this week, mainly recovery and just a little bit of training. We had a different goal for this weekend, and that was to finish two times inside the top five. Goal achieved, but as a racer, you always want more, especially in the second moto. I felt really comfortable, it was a shame I couldn’t pass Prado, but fourth overall is not so bad. I’m happy to finish with a good feeling and ready to move onto Lommel next week.”

Ben Watson

10th MXGP of Czech Republic, 19-points

10th MXGP Championship Standings, 90-points

“I have mixed emotions, if I’m honest. In the first race, I took a really good start and ran in third place for a good 10-minutes. I felt good; it felt easy until I got some pressure from behind and tensed up. I went from hero to zero and I was really disappointed at the end of the race. But, I have to look at the positives and that was the strong start to the race. I ended the day with a mediocre race and I didn’t feel comfortable at all. I struggled in the beginning of that race and was maybe a little bit better in the end. At the end of the day, I was consistent, the points are there and I know I am still learning.”