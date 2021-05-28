2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Broadcast Schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 26, 2021) – In conjunction with its broadcast partners, NBC Sports Group and Lucas Oil Productions, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the broadcast and digital streaming details for the upcoming 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The 12-round season will kick off on May 29 and will be showcased in homes and mobile devices for millions of viewers all over the world through a domestic network collective of MAVTV Motorsports Network, NBC, and NBC Sports Network in addition to exclusive live streaming via the new Peacock digital platform.
Television coverage in the United States for the 2021 season will consist of 48 total hours, anchored by 30 hours of live telecasts. The season will kick off with a full slate of live coverage for Saturday’s season-opening Fox Raceway I National across MAVTV, NBC Sports Network and Peacock. MAVTV will serve as the exclusive broadcast home of the opening set of motos all season long, with live coverage of both the 450 Class and 250 Class from all 12 rounds. NBC Sports Network will also carry a live broadcast of the second set of motos from the Ironman National (August 28), while NBC will showcase live broadcast network coverage of the second 450 Class moto from the Spring Creek National (July 17) and the Unadilla National (August 14).
In an effort to make American motocross even more accessible to its fans, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will make the move to Peacock for the 2021 season through its “Premium” subscription. The dynamic streaming service is the new standard bearer for network digital platforms and will become the new home for complete live coverage of the championship, where viewers can watch the high intensity of timed practice and every second of the action following each gate drop with commercial-free coverage. In total, Peacock will provide 60 hours of live, uninterrupted on-track action over the course of the season.
Access to Peacock Premium presents unprecedented value, where subscriptions cost just $4.99 a month for access to all the on-track action of Pro Motocross and the platform’s entire library of television shows, movies and additional sports content. Customers of cable providers Xfinity and Cox may be eligible for full access to Peacock Premium at no additional cost.
“American motocross is fortunate to have such dedicated broadcast partners that continue to try and find ways to make the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship more accessible to our passionate fans here in the U.S.,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “We were at the forefront of the rise in streaming and now possess one of the most user-friendly options to watch the sport from the comfort of your television, computer, or phone. With the addition of Peacock, fans now have the most cost-effective option that’s ever been available to watch every moment of the new season, as it happens, without interruptions.”
A veteran lineup of on-air talent will bring all the action from the 2021 season to viewers, with Jason Weigandt, the proverbial voice of American motocross, handling hosting and play-by-play duties alongside analyst and multi-time Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston. Complementing their efforts from the track will be pit reporters Will Christien and Ashley Reynard, who becomes the newest addition to the broadcast team.
2021 TV & ONLINE STREAMING SCHEDULE
* all times CDT
Tomorrow
Tomorrow – 3:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Tomorrow – 3:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Tomorrow – 4:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Tomorrow – 4:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Tomorrow – 5:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 2
Tomorrow – 5:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 2
Tomorrow – 6:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 2
Tomorrow – 6:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 2
June 5
Jun 5 – 2:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Jun 5 – 2:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Jun 5 – 3:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Jun 5 – 3:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Jun 5 – 4:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 2
Jun 5 – 5:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 2
Jun 5 – 9:30pm
250 Moto 2
Jun 5 – 10:30pm
450 Moto 2
June 19
Jun 19 – 12:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Jun 19 – 12:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Jun 19 – 1:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Jun 19 – 1:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Jun 19 – 2:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 2
Jun 19 – 3:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 2
Jun 19 – 9:00pm
250 Moto 2
Jun 19 – 10:00pm
450 Moto 2
July 3
Jul 3 – 12:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Jul 3 – 12:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Jul 3 – 1:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Jul 3 – 1:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Jul 3 – 2:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 2
Jul 3 – 3:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 2
Jul 3 – 4:00pm
250 Moto 2
Jul 3 – 5:00pm
450 Moto 2
July 10
Jul 10 – 12:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Jul 10 – 12:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Jul 10 – 1:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Jul 10 – 1:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Jul 10 – 2:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 2
Jul 10 – 3:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 2
Jul 10 – 5:00pm
250 Moto 2
Jul 10 – 6:00pm
450 Moto 2
July 17
Jul 17 – 12:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Jul 17 – 12:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Jul 17 – 1:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Jul 17 – 1:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Jul 17 – 2:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 2
Jul 17 – 2:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 2
Jul 17 – 3:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 2
Jul 17 – 8:00pm
250 Moto 2
July 24
Jul 24 – 3:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Jul 24 – 3:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Jul 24 – 4:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Jul 24 – 4:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Jul 24 – 5:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 2
Jul 24 – 6:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 2
Aug 8 – 11:00am
250 Moto 2
Aug 8 – 12:00pm
450 Moto 2
August 14
Aug 14 – 12:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Aug 14 – 12:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Aug 14 – 1:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Aug 14 – 1:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Aug 14 – 2:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 2
Aug 14 – 2:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 2
Aug 14 – 3:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 2
Aug 14 – 9:00pm
250 Moto 2
August 21
Aug 21 – 12:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Aug 21 – 12:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Aug 21 – 1:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Aug 21 – 1:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Aug 21 – 2:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 2
Aug 21 – 3:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 2
Aug 21 – 9:00pm
250 Moto 2
Aug 22 – 3:00pm
450 Moto 2
August 28
Aug 28 – 12:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Aug 28 – 12:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Aug 28 – 1:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Aug 28 – 1:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Aug 28 – 2:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 2
Aug 28 – 2:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 2
Aug 28 – 3:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 2
Aug 28 – 3:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 2
September 4
Sep 4 – 3:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Sep 4 – 3:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Sep 4 – 4:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Sep 4 – 4:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Sep 4 – 5:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 2
Sep 4 – 6:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 2
Sep 5 – 6:00pm
250 Moto 2
Sep 6 – 7:00pm
450 Moto 2
September 11
Sep 11 – 3:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Sep 11 – 3:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 1
Sep 11 – 4:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Sep 11 – 4:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 1
Sep 11 – 5:00pmLIVE
250 Moto 2
Sep 11 – 6:00pmLIVE
450 Moto 2
Sep 12 – 6:00pm
250 Moto 2
Sep 12 – 7:00pm
450 Moto 2
Fans in 51 international countries and territories (highlighted by the UK, Germany, Sweden, Canada, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan) will be able to stream the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship through NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS & tvOS, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast and NBCSportsGold.com, and also on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.
“The international distribution of Pro Motocross is a work in progress as we continue to find more opportunities to expand the global reach of this storied championship,” said Chris Stiepock, Vice President, NBC Sports Group. “As we make additional gains in international availability we’ll be sure to update fans with that information.”
The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will consist of a 12-round schedule, beginning this Saturday, May 29, with the Fox Raceway I National. The summer season will bring the world’s best riders to 10 different states, including returns to many of American motocross’ most iconic venues, concluding on September 11 with the sport’s oldest event, the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Sacramento, California.
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The title sponsor is Lucas Oil, a leading producer of premium oils, greases, and problem solving additives, all made in America.
NBC Sports & Peacock
NBC Sports and Peacock will provide coverage of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season across all 12 rounds, including every practice session, qualifier, Moto 1 race and Moto 2 race. The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is part of NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2021, spanning NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, Mecum Auctions, Monster Energy Supercross, MotoGP, Progressive American Flat Track, Monster Jam, Dakar Rally, and more.
Lucas Oil Products, Inc.
Lucas Oil Products was founded by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Since its inception, Lucas has steadfastly adhered to this corporate objective. Through innovative product research and development, along with aggressive marketing programs, Lucas has established itself as the top selling additive line in the United States. Additionally, Lucas Oil offers a premium line of motor oils, greases, fuel treatments, industrial lubricants, and problem-solving additives to help firmly establish Lucas Oil as a prominent figure in the marketplace.
MAVTV Motorsports Network
MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and unique events. MAVTV goes beyond the national mainstream motorsports events to include grassroots racing from across the globe: drag racing, pro motocross, sprint boats, rally cars, short course off-road truck racing, sprint cars, pro pulling, drifting, ice racing, and everything in between. MAVTV knows you don’t have to be a race fan to be an automotive enthusiast, which is why we have developed a package of automotive reality and custom build shows that are truly second-to-none. From 24/7 automotive and motorsports content on MAVTV Motorsports Network to the free and exclusive content available on MAVTV Select and the on-demand streaming service of MAVTV Plus, if it has a motor, it’s probably on MAVTV – The Motorsports Network!
