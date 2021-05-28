Memorial Day Weekend and a Never Ending Road Trip. Life is a highway, I want to ride it all night long. If you’re going my way then you won’t hesitate to read this weeks Inspiration Friday: Never Ending Road Trip. Through all these cities and all these towns, It’s in your blood and it’s all around, I loved motorcycling now like I loved it then and this is the road and these are the hits. Take a tourer, cruiser, commuter or scooter, it doesn’t matter, we live in a great big wonderful country that’s now open and ready to re-explore and re-adventure yet again. From East coast to West Coast, from the Sunny South to the Snowy North, deserts, woods, mountains, prairies, lakes, rivers to the unique small communities in-between. Start your bike up and head on out.

Take a look at the new 2022 and 2021 motorcycle models on Total Motorcycle and find your perfect motorbike or dream bike to take a trip on and why not share your Memorial Day or Summer Road Trip ideas in our Community Forums?

If that doesn’t inspire you this Memorial Day Weekend to get on a bike and ride out then I don’t know what will. So do like Nike says and “Just Do It” and sing a few bars of Tom Cochrane “Life is a Highway” song along the way.

Well life’s like a road that you travel on, And there’s one day here and the next day gone. Across the desert, through the woods, or around a mountain? When you dream about the perfect ride, where does it happen?

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Can-Am, Wikipedia and the great countries of The United States of America and Canada for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Never Ending Road Trip. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride! Thank you for your support for visiting us and supporting us at Patreon for just $1 a month.

Never Ending Road Trip Unique Stops

THE NEON MUSEUM

Check out the 200+ unrestored signs from Las Vegas’ fabulous history, starting from the 30s and on. Pro tip: Spin by the museum at night for an unforgettable display of lights.

VALLEY OF FIRE STATE PARK

Explore 40,000 acres of incredible scenery that’s peppered with Aztec sandstone outcrops, ancient trees, and a highway that’s almost as breathtaking as the landscape. Extra storage will come in handy, because the Valley of Fire State Park has a number of perfect picnic locations.

EL DORADO CANYON MINE TOURS

45 minutes from the Vegas strip, El Dorado Canyon Mine Tours is a must visit. Check out the Techatticup Mine, Nevada’s oldest, and explore the ghost town nearby. It’s the perfect place for a profile pic.

GRAND CANYON WEST

You’ve heard it before, but it’s true. You’ve just got to see the Grand Canyon. Striking from any angle, imposing yet gentle, the canyon is truly one of the world’s most beautiful, mysterious, and spiritual places. There’s no better way to take it all in for both riders.

THE HOOVER DAM

Right on the border between Nevada and Arizona you’ll find the Hoover Dam. A historical landmark situated in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River. When you visit the dam you’ll immediately feel a little small in comparison to its size, but cruise along its edge and you’ll feel larger than life.

ROUTE 93

Say “howdy” to Route 93. A delight for those who choose to cruise, this highway will take you through the desert with incredible stop-offs along the way. It’s the wanderers way to see the West, and if you’re into long hauls you can take it all the way to Canada.