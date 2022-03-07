Have an extra $11,000 laying around to foot pedal your new 2022 Ducati? Is this Ducati‘s great debacle or grand green dream? 5 new, very expensive, 2022 Ducati e-Bikes that I honestly don’t know if I should shake my head at or what. So I’ll give you the information and you decide…here we go. 2022 Ducati Pedal Power range(r)’s are a GO! Adapt your bicycle engine to your smartphone, pedal to your full potential on roads, maintain great efficiency on uphill long-distance stretches and enjoy 31 lb-ft of torque. At $10,995 (and up) it’s cheaper than, say, a car?

Thus TMW presents to you, to a 1980’s electric drum machine beat, the 2022 Ducati TK-01RR, TK-01RR Limited Edition, MIG-S, Futa and Futa Limited Edition.

I took at look at what premium e-Bikes are going for after writing this article. It appears they are not cheap but not $11,000 either. It looks like you expect to pay between $1000-3000 USD for a good petal eBike, top end ones are ~$4000-5000. For example, Triumph has a new e-Bike bicycle I put up last year, ~$3000, that’s over 3x less. 2021 Triumph Trekker GT… So maybe there will be some price discounts in the future on these new Ducati eBikes as I just don’t see the value here myself.

Ducati E-Bikes Range is Updated for 2022 and Will Extend into e-Road Segment With New Futa

The Ducati Futa is the first pedal-assisted road bike in the Ducati E-Bikes range: a high-performance e-road for those who want to train, have fun and pedal to their full potential

The All Mountain MIG-S takes an important evolutionary step in 2022 thanks to the more high-performance Shimano EP8 drive unit and updated components

The “Limited Edition” version of the e-enduro TK-01RR is presented with even more sophisticated components to express the full potential of the bike in downhill riding



For the 2022 season, the big news is the Futa: the first Ducati racing bicycle with pedal assistance. The Ducati E-Bikes range is also updated with an evolution of the MIG-S and the presentation of the TK-01RR Limited Edition.



Giorgio Favaretto, Head of Ducati E-Bikes business: “The Ducati E-Bikes project was born in 2019 and immediately set itself the goal of offering pedal-assisted bicycles with which to live unique and memorable experiences. The updates to existing models and the presentation of the new Ducati Futa give a further push in this direction, making up an even more complete and higher-performance range of E-Bikes for 2022. In particular, the inclusion of the Futa allows us to welcome new enthusiasts of this world into our family.”



In 2022 the range expands with the presentation of the new Ducati TK-01RR Limited Edition available now, an even more exclusive version of the Ducati e-enduro with which to tackle off-road challenges. This limited edition is a concentration of technology that confirms the key features of the TK-01RR version, but is enriched with more advanced components, with the aim of further improving performance, especially in difficult downhill sections.



The Öhlins DH38 dual-plate motorcycle-style air fork (180 mm / 7 inch travel) and the Öhlins TTX spring shock absorber (170 mm / 6.7 inch travel) ensure incredible control of the vehicle downhill, while still maintaining great efficiency on uphill stretches. The 11-speed Shimano Di2 XT rear electronic shifter always provides fast and precise shifting, while the Magura MT7 brakes with 220 mm (8.7 inch) discs at the front and 203 mm (8 inch) at the rear are also of motorcycle derivation and are among the most powerful available on the market.



The differentiated format Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels (29″ front, 27.5″ rear) with variable thickness carbon rims help to further improve riding precision, guaranteeing an excellent weight / strength ratio. The set-up is completed by a Renthal carbon handlebar, a Fizik saddle with a special integrated tool holder, and finally a carbon battery cover and skid plate.



The Ducati MIG-S is an agile, high-performance and fun “All Mountain,” born to tackle any trail and ensure maximum fun in any condition. For 2022, the electric mountain bike is renewed in its aesthetics with a brand-new sporty livery which, as in all models in the range, was designed by Aldo Drudi in collaboration with the Centro Stile Ducati. The MIG-S also takes an important evolutionary step from a technical point of view by welcoming the more high-performance Shimano EP8 engine together with updated components.



The new Shimano EP8 drive unit represents a benchmark for the category. It is an exceptionally light engine (2.6 kg / 5.7 lb in weight), capable of delivering up to 85 Nm of torque (62.7 lb-ft) with a maximum servo assistance ratio of 400%. In this engine the torque is always delivered with fluidity and naturalness to ensure excellent control of the bicycle. Thanks to the Shimano Etube Project App, it is also possible at any time to adapt the character of the motor to your needs via your smartphone wirelessly, by adjusting maximum torque and assistance timing.



The Ducati MIG-S can explore any path, ensuring excellent handling for the rider. The handling of this e-mtb is made possible by the high-level components it is equipped with.



The new suspensions (RockShox 35 RC fork and RockShox SuperDeluxe shock absorber) are adjustable and have a travel of 150 mm (5.9 inches) at the front and 140 mm (5.5 inches) at the rear, ideal for tackling any type of path in safety. The 12-speed SRAM transmission is even more precise and reliable, while the brakes are the powerful 4-piston SRAM Guide T with 203 mm (8-inch) discs. The 29″ front and 27.5″ THOK e-plus wheels are equipped with Pirelli Scorpion Enduro S tires at the front and Pirelli Scorpion EMTB-S at the rear to offer maximum grip and traction on the most demanding stretches and at higher speeds. The 630Wh Shimano battery is positioned externally, under the downtube, ensuring an extremely low center of gravity and maximizing stability.



The most important Ducati powered by Thok news for the 2022 E-Bikes range is called Ducati Futa. The name derives from the Futa Pass, the road that crosses the Apennines connecting Bologna to Florence, well-known and much-appreciated by many Ducatisti. The Ducati Futa is a performing e-road, for those who want to train, have fun and pedal to their maximum even over long distances and when covering the most demanding climbs. A light e-bike that embodies the Ducati spirit by focusing on design, innovation and fun in a perfect combination of comfort and performance.



The UD carbon fiber monocoque frame features sport endurance geometry, but with technical choices oriented to aerodynamics and speed. The compact seatstays, with lowered liners, makes the E-Bike comfortable, while generating less aerodynamic drag. The rear frame is stiff laterally, precisely by virtue of the choice of liners positioning and favors a better transmission of power to the wheel, as well as increasing the responsiveness of the bike. Downtube, seat post and fork blades are expertly profiled, and their reliefs are highlighted by the play of colors of the livery, which sees grey and black as the main colors with accents in Ducati Red.



The engine, located on the rear hub, is the FSA System HM 1.0 with 250W and 42Nm (31 lb-ft) of torque which boasts a fluid and natural delivery in all conditions and is among the lightest and most compact in its category (3.98 kg / 8.8 lb). This engine is equipped with 5 assistance levels that can be selected via the Garmin control on the handlebar, which allows you to manage the desired level of support. The FSA app, available for iOS and Android devices, allows the rider to view statistics, system status, remaining battery life and charge status quickly and intuitively. Through the app it is also possible to download any software updates and communicate with FSA service centres around the world.



Thanks to its low weight (12.4Kg / 27.3 lb in M size) and to an almost imperceptible engine resistance, exceeding 25Km/h*, the Ducati Futa is always responsive and fast on flat stretches. The standard FSA K-Force WE group set features an exceptionally smooth and fast 2×12-speed wireless electronic shifting, powerful 160 mm (6.3 inch) disc brakes with adjustable UD carbon interchangeable levers and crankset with pedal arms in carbon.



The Vision AGX30 wheels with carbon rims are fitted with 35 mm (1.4 inch) Pirelli Cinturato Velo TLR tires, which guarantee smoothness, comfort and grip, combined with considerable strength. The 250Wh FSA battery is integrated in the downtube and an optional 250Wh range extender is available to cover even longer distances.



Pricing for the TK-01RR Limited Edition will begin at an MSRP of $10,995 for the United States and will be available starting in March of 2022. The Futa and MIG-S bikes are planned to be available in the United States starting in Q4 of 2022, with pricing to be announced.

