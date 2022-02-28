KTM has unleashed the attack fighter jets and set it’s aim on the competitors with the new line of Super Duke and Duke bikes! 2022 KTM: More Power Torque and Dukeness! Barrel roll into the new 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO, High Yo-Yo into a 1290 Super Duke R, Scissor Maneuver a 890 Duke R, perform a Immelmann Turn on a 890 Duke and be a wingman with the 390 Duke. Looking for the ultimate street fighter weapon? Then the Brabus 1300R will have the competitors will be taking evasive action in no time!

Throttle up and visit our 2022 Total Motorcycle and 2022 KTM Motorcycle Model Guide today to gain your tactical advantage right now.

2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO: THE BEAST, EVOLVED.

Introducing the 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO…

Evolution and adaption are critical when it comes to maintaining one’s status as the top dog. The KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO is a BEAST – evolved. Boasting intuitive Semi-Active Suspension Technology (SAT), this BEAST not only adapts to the road surface but also to the rider’s inputs – making it a cold, calculated hunter. A frightening prospect for any would-be challenger.

KTM’s flagship street motorcycle underwent its most radical re-invention in 2020, boasting a number of tweaks and engineering improvements. The 2020 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R underwent dramatic weight savings with a reworked LC8 engine. The electronics package has also been updated, making THE BEAST one of the most technologically advanced naked motorcycles in the segment.

2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R: THE BEAST, EVOLVED.

Introducing the 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R…

Sitting at the very top of the hyper-naked food chain, boasting a menacing collection of high-performance chassis and engine specifications, as well as top-shelf rider enhancements and electronics, the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R needs no introduction. But we gave it one anyway. Introducing THE BEAST.

KTM’s flagship street motorcycle underwent its most radical re-invention in 2020, boasting a number of tweaks and engineering improvements. The 2020 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R underwent dramatic weight savings with a reworked LC8 engine. The electronics package has also been updated, making THE BEAST one of the most technologically advanced naked motorcycles in the segment.

For the model year 2022, KTM has launched a new incarnation of the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R that delivers exactly what riders asked for.

2022 KTM 890 Duke R: THE SUPER SCALPEL.

Introducing the 2022 KTM 890 Duke R…

Still agile, but with more punch, the KTM 890 DUKE R takes all the things we love about the KTM 790 DUKE and turns it up to 11. This is a no-compromise mid-weight naked bike, equally at home on mountain roads as it is on the race track, delivering more power, more torque and more dukeness than any parallel twin that has come before.

Cutting up chicanes since 2020, the KTM 890 DUKE R has proven itself to be the undisputed champion in the middleweight segment. Boasting impressive power and torque figures, it represents a serious option for race-centric riders looking for agility, punch and poise.

The KTM 890 DUKE R is dubbed THE SUPER SCALPEL because of its lightning-fast steering geometry. Thanks to the load-bearing design of its tubular steel chassis and adjustable WP APEX suspension, it remains a no-compromise middleweight naked bike, equally at home on twisty mountain passes as it is on the racetrack, delivering more power, more torque and more intense asphalt-carving agility than any other parallel twin in the segment.

2022 KTM 890 Duke: THE SCALPEL.

Introducing the 2022 KTM 890 Duke…

The KTM ​8​90 DUKE ​redefines the word ‘sharp’ by adding an extra edge. Powered by an 889 cc parallel-twin nestled into one of the lightest and most compact chassis around, the KTM 890 DUKE boasts the agility you’d expect from a 600 cc​, ​but with the ​meaty punch of a bigger twin. ​It doesn’t rewrite the mid-sized naked bike rule book. It obliterates it. ​

2022 KTM 390 Duke: THE CORNER ROCKET.

Introducing the 2022 KTM 390 Duke…

The KTM 390 DUKE is a pure example of what draws so many to the thrill of street motorcycling. This Corner Rocket maximizes enjoyment and user value, taking the honors wherever nimble handling counts. Light as a feather, powerful and packed with state-of-the-art technology, it guarantees a thrilling ride, whether you’re fighting your way through the urban jungle or carving your name into a forest of bends.

2022 Brabus 1300R: HEART OF A REBEL, SOUL OF A GENTLEMAN.

Introducing the 2022 Brabus 1300R…

Although based on the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO, the BRABUS 1300 R maintains its strict identity and bloodline with a collection of exclusive touches and handmade components. Lightweight Monoblock Z 9-spoke forged wheels and bespoke carbon fiber air intakes, along with a distinctive headlight and a custom-made heated seat are all reminiscent of styling cues found on BRABUS supercars. However, it’s not only in the aesthetics where the BRABUS lineage shines true. With 180 hp and 140 Nm, it performs exactly like a vehicle brandishing the BRABUS logo should.