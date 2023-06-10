NEW SPEED KINGS OF THE WORLD AS MOTOGP SPRINT MOVES MUGELLO

The spectacular horsepower haven of Mugello was the setting for round six of 2023 MotoGP but also another strong and competitive display by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Jack Miller blasted to 6th position in the Sprint at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley after qualifying 5th. Brad Binder was 11th after suffering a Long Lap penalty but used the engineering of the KTM RC16 to clock a new all-time top speed record of 366.1kmph (227.4mph).

Jack Miller moves through Q1 to take 5th on the grid and then fights for podium positions and scores 6th in the Sprint

Brad Binder qualifies 11th and finishes 11th but sizzles to new MotoGP top speed: almost 3kmph faster than the previous record as KTM unveil new, compact aerodynamic design

Deniz Öncü on Pole for the first time this season in Moto3™ as Pedro Acosta continues his form with 2nd position in Moto2™ after Q2 on Saturday.

The sixth round of the current 2023 MotoGP series represented the 37th time the world championship has rounded the fast curves of the 15-corner and 5.2km layout. The essence of Mugello and the curling and naturally set nature of the track has remained largely unchanged over the years while the 1.1km main straight has not only provided remarkable MotoGP sights but also pushed the speed limits in the class.

On this stage Red Bull KTM continued their push. Brad Binder achieving Q2 distinction directly on Friday while Miller was 2nd fastest in Q1 to join his teammate. A late crash for Binder in Q2 meant he had to accept 11th on the grid but Miller pushed his way up to 5th, just 0.3 of a second from Pole.

When it came time for the Sprint, 11 laps were filled with typically close and tense action and as drops of rain began to appear around sections of the circuit. Binder’s decent start was ruined after blameless contact with Alex Marquez into Turn 1. The South African, who had previously finished 7th and 5th in his two MotoGP forays at Mugello, had to serve a Long Lap penalty and then set his top speed feat on the way back to 11th place.

Miller, with a best result of 6th at the venue in the past, was in the heat of the scrap for the podium until the last couple of laps when he had his hands full battling Marc Marquez for 6th. The Australian won the duel just before the heavens opened at the finale of the race distance.

MotoGP and the 23-lap Grand Prix chase gets underway at 14.00 CEST on Sunday.

Jack Miller, 5th in qualification, 6th in the Sprint: “It was nice to be a part of the fight in the Sprint. I felt pretty good from the get-go. I got beaten-up a little at Turn 1 and I was struggling a bit there most of the day in deceleration and getting the bike stopped. When the rain started I tried to make my way to the front but a couple of mistakes meant I was in clutches of the other guys again! It was greasy out there and I got stuck in one pace for the Sprint but understood more and more about the bike towards the end. We made a step and I think we’ll have a bit more for tomorrow.”

Brad Binder, 10th in qualification, 11th in the Sprint: “I got a good start, went into the first turn and felt a bump on the outside. That was it. When I watched it back it looks like Alex [Marquez] went a bit too deep and was cutting back. I was looking right and holding my line. I should not have had a penalty. I feel sorry for Alex because you never want to be involved in compromising anybody’s race but that cost me points today. I wasn’t slow today! I could catch people and then try to pass them. I just lost time with the Long Lap. I know there are a few small things we can improve for tomorrow. The team have done an unreal job. The bike is a rocket, and it feels so good. It’s good to have the record again in our pocket: that’s the second time. I think we still have a couple more Ks!”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “It was a pretty wild Sprint. A lot of fast people and overtaking. We achieved what we could and it is now important to see where we can improve for tomorrow’s race. Brad was unlucky and we don’t agree with the penalty decision. Otherwise the 366.1kmph is way-better than the old record and I hope this will help us to the podium tomorrow! Jack started from the second row and tried to stay with the group but it was difficult, especially when it started to rain. We are fully focused on Sunday.”

Results Qualifying MotoGPGran Premio d’Italia Oakley

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati 1:44.855

2. Marc Marquez (ESP) Honda +0.078

3. Alex Marquez (ESP) Ducati +0.152

5. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.331

11. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.876

Results MotoGP Sprint Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati 19:41.183

2. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) Ducati +0.369

3. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati +0.952

6. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +3.772

11. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +6.672



KTM GP Academy

Red Bull KTM Ajo were among the principal players in the Moto3 rush for Pole Position on Saturday. The team helped Deniz Öncü to the top of the time sheets on Friday and watched as the Turk judged the Q2 run in fine fashion to seal the sixth Pole of his career. Öncü was only a few hundredths of a second from the all-time Moto3 lap record. Championship leader Daniel Holgado pointed his Red Bull KTM Tech3 RC4 to 5th but will launch from the front row of the grid after a group of riders received penalties. Teammate Filippo Farioli was 24th but will start from 17th for his very first home Grand Prix experience with KTM. Fellow rookie Jose Rueda continues to impress with his speed and adaption to the category. The Spanish teenager was 19th quickest at Mugello and has been elevated to 13th.

Deniz Öncü: “Honestly, my target for the quali was the [lap] record! I didn’t get it, but I was very close! I have enjoyed myself so much so far and very happy to be working with the team at this level. Tomorrow lets also enjoy the race and finish in the best place possible before Sachsenring.” “Honestly, my target for the quali was the [lap] record! I didn’t get it, but I was very close! I have enjoyed myself so much so far and very happy to be working with the team at this level. Tomorrow lets also enjoy the race and finish in the best place possible before Sachsenring.”



Moto2 brought Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Pedro Acosta back to the scene of his very first victory in the class during 2022. The Spaniard was again flighty to vie amongst the fastest during a sunny and hot practice program on Friday and then he rode around the relentless curves of the Italian layout with relish to secure 2nd during Saturday. Teammate Albert Arenas was again a fixture in the top ten and ended the pre-race agenda with the 15th best lap-time and the same slot on the grid for Sunday’s 19-lap dash.

Mugello welcomed the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for round four of seven and the latest double race episode of the world championship’s prominent ‘feeder’ series. Angel Piqueras has so far dominated the competition through outings in Portugal, Spain and France and the Spaniard was again roaming the leading positions around the Italian speedbowl until the first race itself when a deluge of rain created a slick and difficult scenario. Spaniard Alberto Ferrandez was the winner as Piqueras came home 5th. Casey O’Gorman and Marco Morelli filled the other podium spots.

Results Qualifying Moto3 Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley

1. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo 1:56.020

2. Joel Kelso (AUS), CFMOTO +0.538

3. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN) Husqvarna +0.591

5. Daniel Holgado (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +0.780

19. Jose Rueda (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +1:57.494

24. Filippo Farioli (ITA) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +1:57.931

Results Qualifying Moto2 Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley

1. Aron Canet (ESP) 1:50.796

2. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.159

3. Sam Lowes (GBR) +0.162

15. Albert Arenas (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.941