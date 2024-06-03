Rutty race day for South African at FIM Motocross World Championship in Teuschenthal Germany

Fighting Fourth for Vlaanderen as Elzinga Rounds Out MX2 Top Five in Teutschenthal

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Calvin Vlaanderen narrowly missed the podium at the eighth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Teuschenthal, Germany. The rapid South African went 4-4 for fourth overall. Meanwhile, Andrea Bonacorsi had his impressive seventh-place finish in Race One spoiled by an unavoidable fall at turn one in Race Two. He was ultimately classified 12th overall. At the same time, in MX2, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Rick Elzinga posted a pair of fifths for fifth overall.

The MXGP of Germany faced more adverse weather. Overnight rain transformed the previously immaculate Teutschenthal circuit, resulting in yet another wet and rutty race day.

Unphased by the difficult conditions, Vlaanderen rocketed to a strong start in Race One and began picking off the riders ahead of him. After passing Glenn Coldenhoff and Tim Gajser to take second place on lap-7, the number 10 looked better than ever aboard his YZ450FM. However, a small mistake with less than three laps to go cost him the position. He, consequently, finished fourth.

Fired up for more of the same in Race Two, Vlaanderen powered to another impressive start and ran up front for the opening laps. Following a quick tussle with Gasjer, the Yamaha ace settled into fourth and maintained a strong pace to the end to secure another fourth-place finish.

At the same time, Bonacorsi showed he is on the right track as he continues to find his feet in the premier class. After a confidence-boosting seventh in Race One, his hopes of a solid points haul were spoiled when another rider fell in front of him at speed at turn one. Despite coming from last while feeling battered and bruised, the Italian put in a courageous ride to score 2 points for 19th. As a result, he has moved up to 16th overall in the MXGP Championship Standings, while Vlaanderen remains seventh.

In MX2, Elzinga flew the flag for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team and impressed with two solid fifth-place finishes to secure fifth overall. After a hugely positive weekend, the ‘44’ has reclaimed seventh position in the MX2 Championship Standings.

The next round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place next weekend, on June 8-9, in Kegums, Latvia.

Calvin Vlaanderen

4th MXGP of Germany, 36-points

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 263-points

“Overall, this weekend has been pretty good and I was really consistent. I was a little disappointed to crash in Race One though as that cost me second place. In Race Two I was third early on then Tim (Gajser) passed me. I really tried to stay with the top three then, but their pace was really high. I had no one close behind me so I just rode my own race and put some good points on the board. I’m happy with my riding so now it’s onto Latvia next weekend.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

12th MXGP of Germany, 16-points

16th MXGP Championship Standings, 78-points

“Besides Race Two, it’s been a good weekend. I got my first Qualifying Race points of the year yesterday and then seventh in Race One today. I had a really good jump off the line in Race Two but then there was a big crash in the first turn, and I couldn’t avoid it. I did what I could to get back in the points and now my focus will be to recover quickly for next weekend.”

Rick Elzinga

5th MXGP of Germany, 32-points

7th MX2 Championship Standings, 249-points

“It was pretty muddy this morning after the rain, but I don’t mind the mud and I was feeling good and placed third in Warm-up. In Race One I had a really good start but then I was shuffled back a little bit. I got into fifth and then there was a big gap to the leaders and a big gap behind me, so it was a little bit like a training moto to the end. For Race Two they had done a lot of work to the track and I made a few mistakes early on. I passed Andrea Adamo when he fell and then I held him off to the end so that was good. The intensity in Race Two was really high so I’m happy with my performance in that one.”