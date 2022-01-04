Team Suzuki Press Office – January 3.

The opening round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship gets underway this weekend at Angel Stadium, Anaheim in America.

With no races at the California stadium in 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this will be the first of three races at the venue this season, as it will also host rounds four and six.

Other California venues back on the 17-round schedule for 2022 are Oakland and San Diego.

Information on Suzuki’s participation in the 450 and 250 classes to follow…

2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Schedule:

• Round 1 – January 8, Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA.

• Round 2 – January 15, RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, CA

• Round 3 – January 22, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

• Round 4 – January 29, Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

• Round 5 – February 5, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

• Round 6 – February 12, Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

• Round 7 – February 19, US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

• Round 8 – February 26, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

• Round 9 – March 5, Daytona Intl. Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

• Round 10 – March 12, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

• Round 11 – March 19, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

• Round 12 – March 26, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

• Round 13 – April 9, Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

• Round 14 – April 16, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta, GA

• Round 15 – April 23, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

• Round 16 – April 30, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

• Round 17 – May 6, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT