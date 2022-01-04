Exceptional speed and accurate navigation 2022 Dakar Rally

Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team’s Adrien Van Beveren has continued his impressive start to the 2022 Dakar Rally, moving up to second place in the overall provisional classification. The Frenchman secured the eighth-fastest time today after starting the special in fourth, demonstrating exceptional speed and accurate navigation throughout the 339-kilometre stage. Andrew Short enjoyed a much-improved result placing ninth, while Ross Branch finishing 22nd after a minor error midway through event’s second stage.

Maintaining the excellent form that he’s displayed throughout the 2022 Dakar Rally so far, Adrien Van Beveren once again impressed on stage two. Despite being the fourth rider to enter the high-speed special, the Frenchman used his superior navigational skills to open the stage together with the other leading riders. Maintaining his strong pace throughout, he ultimately completed the stage as the eighth fastest competitor. Producing another strong result, Van Beveren now advances to second in the overall provisional classification, the Yamaha WR450F Rally rider placed just under three minutes behind the leader.

Enjoying a promising start to stage two, Ross Branch was working his way up the rankings until a navigational error slowed his charge, resulting in a 22nd place finish. Already focused on tomorrow and with sand expected to form a large part of the terrain on stage three, Ross’ highly advantageous starting position will allow him to chase down the leading group and work his way up the leaderboard.

It was a positive day of racing for Andrew Short who, after a difficult first stage where he fell foul to a tricky note in the roadbook, clawed back 10 minutes on the provisional leader at the close of stage two. Completing the special as the ninth fastest rider ensures a beneficial starting position for stage three, where the American will once again focus on reeling in the riders ahead of him.

For Camelia Liparoti, the Light Prototype class competitor delivered another strong result on stage two, safely bringing home her Yamaha YXZ1000R Prototype in 14th place.

Adrien Van Beveren – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

“I’m happy about today’s stage, it looks like our navigation strategy has paid off again. My priority over the stage was to keep checking the road book and making the right changes of direction while still keeping a good pace and it has worked well. I have a good start position for tomorrow, so I will try and continue doing what I have been doing for these first two days and stay focused. It’s only been two stages so there’s a long way to go.”

Ross Branch – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

“Not my best day but overall I’m happy to complete another stage safely and besides a small navigational mistake, I feel great on my bike and comfortable out there in the dunes. It was going well until that mistake, and after it, so I’m a little disappointed. But there’s a long way to go and tomorrow the focus will be on minimising mistakes and making up for lost time.”

Andrew Short – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

“Today went a lot better for me. My speed was good and the terrain was awesome. Very motocross-style in between the wide-open sections and overall it was just a great day on the bike. After refuelling I did make a small navigational mistake but otherwise today was much more positive and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Dakar Rally 2022

Stage 2 Provisional Classification

Joan Barreda (Honda) 3:31:20 Sam Sunderland (GASGAS) 3:36:53 + 0:05:33 Kevin Benavides (KTM) 3:37:14 + 0:05:54 Skyler Howes (Husqvarna) 3:37:36 + 0:06:16 Toby Price (KTM) 3:38:20 + 0:07:00 Joaquim Rodrigues (Hero) 3:41:38 + 0:10:18

…

Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha) 3:42:54 + 0:11:34 Andrew Short (Yamaha) 3:43:22 + 0:12:02 Ross Branch (Yamaha) 3:55:49 + 0:24:29

Overall Provisional Classification (after stage 2)

Sam Sunderland (GASGAS) 8:31:29 Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha) 8:34:20 + 0:02:51 Daniel Sanders (GASGAS) 8:34:58 + 0:03:29 Matthias Walkner (KTM) 8:35:37 + 0:04:08 Skyler Howes (Husqvarna) 8:41:28 + 0:09:59 Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) 8:42:24 + 0:10:55

…