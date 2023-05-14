2023 AMA National Hare & Hound Championship now sees extended break

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Dalton Shirey has continued his run of form at Round 4 of the 2023 AMA National Hare & Hound Championship, with the defending champion taking the second step of the podium in Jericho, Utah, on Saturday.
Shirey started off with a great start, leading the field through for the opening lap of the race before engaging in a battle with eventual winner, Tyler Lynn. The defending champion posted a measured ride after an untimely flu made for a difficult outing physically, bringing his FX 450 home in P2 and extending his lead in the 2023 Pro Class series.
Second position at the Cherry Creek National sees Shirey stretch his advantage to points 48 in the Pro Class standings, as two rounds remain in this year’s championship series.
“Today was a good day with second place,”Shirey said.“I’m always out there to win, though I came into this race a little under the weather with the common cold which made breathing difficult, so I did the best that I could. Tyler and I had a good battle all through the event, we both got a little lost at one stage, but he took the lead, and I was pacing him right in his dust for half of the first loop and made the pass around desert mountain. He got me back on lap two, and that’s when I began to feel the fatigue, so I was stoked to sit back there and extend my points lead as that’s what matters.”
The 2023 AMA National Hare & Hound Championship now sees an extended break until September 9, where Round 5 of the series will take place in Nevada for the Silver State Trail Blazers Hare & Hound event, which marks the penultimate round of the series.
Round 5:September 9 – Panaca, Nevada
Pro Class Results – Round 4 1. Tyler Lynn (KAW) 2. Dalton Shirey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 3. Zane Roberts (BET)
Pro Class Championship Standings 1. Dalton Shirey, 115 points 2. Carter Klein, 67
3. Joseph Wasson, 66
