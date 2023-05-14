2023 AMA National Hare & Hound Championship now sees extended break

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Dalton Shirey has continued his run of form at Round 4 of the 2023 AMA National Hare & Hound Championship, with the defending champion taking the second step of the podium in Jericho, Utah, on Saturday.

Shirey started off with a great start, leading the field through for the opening lap of the race before engaging in a battle with eventual winner, Tyler Lynn. The defending champion posted a measured ride after an untimely flu made for a difficult outing physically, bringing his FX 450 home in P2 and extending his lead in the 2023 Pro Class series.