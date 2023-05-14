Things got substantially more challenging at AMA Supercross Denver

“It was an awesome night and season. I gave myself a chance at it…that’s all I asked of myself for tonight. I got a really good start. I just kind of lost it in the whoops there,” said Hampshire. “But overall, it was really solid. Another podium, the seventh of the season. It should have been eight, but who’s counting New York? I’ll take this confidence and keep the ball rolling into the outdoors, and we’re going to have a really awesome season there, too.”
2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
450 SX Results
2. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)
3. Justin Hill (KTM)
250 SX East Rider Point Standings
1. Hunter Lawrence – 241 points
2. Haiden Deegan – 183 points
3. Max Anstie – 182 points
…
14. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 73 points
250 SX West Rider Point Standings
1. Jett Lawrence – 223 points
2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 186 points
3. Levi Kitchen – 156 points
450 SX Rider Point Standings
1. Chase Sexton – 372 points
2. Eli Tomac – 339 points
3. Cooper Webb – 304 points
…
12. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 150 points
30. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 15 points
32. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 15 points