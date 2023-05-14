Things got substantially more challenging at AMA Supercross Denver

After capturing a big win at the previous round of the AMA Supercross Series in Denver, Colo., RJ Hampshire and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team came into the final round of the season looking for another strong finish. But per usual, the final round featured an East/West Showdown for the 250 class, which considerably boosted the challenge for everyone. Add in the arrival of an unexpected downpour, and things got substantially more challenging for the entire field.

250 SX

After RJ Hampshire qualified second in the 250 West afternoon sessions, and he finished second in the heat race, he was set for the final main event of the ’23 Supercross season.

When the gate dropped for the main event, RJ put his FC250 out front, grabbing the holeshot against the entire 250 East/West Showdown field. He led the first seven laps, but the eventual winner nudged his way past at the end of the whoop section, moving RJ into the second spot where he stayed for the remainder of the race. While it wasn’t the win he was looking for, he was upbeat about the progress for both himself and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team.



“It was an awesome night and season. I gave myself a chance at it…that’s all I asked of myself for tonight. I got a really good start. I just kind of lost it in the whoops there,” said Hampshire. “But overall, it was really solid. Another podium, the seventh of the season. It should have been eight, but who’s counting New York? I’ll take this confidence and keep the ball rolling into the outdoors, and we’re going to have a really awesome season there, too.”

450 SX

While the 450 squad is still on the mend, the exciting news this week was the contract extension for Malcolm Stewart, where he’ll continue with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team for another two years aboard an FC 450 Rockstar Edition.

Next Event (Round 1): May 27, 2023 – Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif.

Round 17 Results: Salt Lake City

250 SX East/West Showdown Results

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Levi Kitchen (Yamaha)



450 SX Results

1. Chase Sexton (Honda)

2. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

3. Justin Hill (KTM)



250 SX East Rider Point Standings

1. Hunter Lawrence – 241 points

2. Haiden Deegan – 183 points

3. Max Anstie – 182 points

…

14. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 73 points



250 SX West Rider Point Standings

1. Jett Lawrence – 223 points

2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 186 points

3. Levi Kitchen – 156 points



450 SX Rider Point Standings

1. Chase Sexton – 372 points

2. Eli Tomac – 339 points

3. Cooper Webb – 304 points

…

12. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 150 points

30. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 15 points

32. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 15 points