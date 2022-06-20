Record breaking summer heat is here and what better way to cool down the get a 2023 Triumph motorcycle and ride, ride, ride. 2023 Triumph: Exciting. Sophisticated. Iconic. The new 2023 Triumph motorcycles have landed and Total Motorcycle has them all! 12 new Rocket 3, Roadsters and Adventure bikes, something to make everyone smile and I just love the new Matt Baja Orange color Triumph splashed on all them this year as an option…but, I’m biased towards bright colors though, especially on motorbikes.

For me, I really love the Rocket 3R, Trident 660, Speed Triple 1200RS and Street Triple (the Street RS version doesn’t come in Orange), even the Tiger 850 Sport is sporting the orange smartly.

Also check out our Inspiration Friday: Triumph 120-Years Celebration as this year is Triumph’s big anniversary!

So much inspiration in a 10 minute read. You’ll learn a lot you may never have known about Triumph and you’ll be inspired to get out there and ride.

Check out all the current 2022 Triumph and new 2023 Triumph motorcycle models (as they arrive) right here on Total Motorcycle. TMW Built by Riders for Riders!

New 2023 Triumph Models

– 2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

– 2023 Triumph Tiger 900GT

– 2023 Triumph Tiger 900GT Low – (Europe)

– 2023 Triumph Tiger 900GT Pro

– 2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally

– 2023 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro

– 2023 Triumph Street Triple

– 2023 Triumph Street Triple RS

– 2023 Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS

– 2023 Triumph Trident 660

– 2023 Triumph Rocket 3R

– 2023 Triumph Rocket 3GT

EXCITING NEW COLOUR OPTIONS ACROSS THE ROADSTER AND ROCKET LINE-UPS

Triumph introduces new exciting and sophisticated colour schemes across the iconic Roadster and Rocket line-ups for model year 2023 Triumph, all available to order now.

NEW COLOURS FOR TRIUMPH’S ROADSTER LINE-UP

Introducing for model year 2023 Triumph, new colour options for the Speed Triple 1200 RS, Street Triple 765 RS and R, and Trident 660, developed following customer demand for more striking and exciting colours across Triumph’s game-changing performance naked line-up.

Speed Triple 1200 RS

For model year 2023, the ultimate performance naked sports bike, the Speed Triple 1200 RS, now comes in three colours, including the sophisticated Matt Silver Ice and Sapphire Black options, plus an all-new striking and dynamic Matt Baja Orange, complemented by distinctive Silver Ice and Graphite ‘RS’ graphics.

The new Matt Baja Orange colour is featured on the tank, side panels, headlight finisher, rear bodywork, seat cowl and belly pan, while the carbon fibre front mudguard underlines the Speed Triple’s sporty character and attitude.

Street Triple 765 RS and R

For model year 2023, the category benchmark-setting Street Triple RS is now available in an all-new mean and moody Carbon Black scheme across the tank, front mudguard, fly screen, side panels, rear bodywork, seat cowl, belly pan and radiator guard. The scheme also features unique Bronze wheels and a distinctive Bronze and Jet Black graphics design, adding a premium and sporty touch to the Street Triple RS’s new look.

Triumph’s definitive street fighter, the Street Triple R, is also available for model year 2023 in a stealthy new Matt Carbon Black scheme, enriched with a stylish and refined Metallic Grey graphics design. The Matt Carbon Black paint scheme features on the tank, front mudguard, fly screen, side panels, rear bodywork, seat cowl and radiator guard.

Trident 660

Triumph’s sporty and agile triple-powered Trident 660 comes, for model year 2023, in four colour options, including a sophisticated Sapphire Black, plus the stylish and distinctive Silver Ice, and the Matt Jet Black scheme, both featuring the contemporary Triumph logo tank graphics, and introducing for the first time, a striking new Matt Baja Orange scheme.

The bold and exciting new Matt Baja Orange scheme features a Matt Baja Orange tank and front mudguard, Storm Grey Triumph logo tank graphics, Matt Storm Grey radiator cowl and rear bodywork and a Jet Black headlight bezel.

SOPHISTICATED NEW COLOURS FOR TRIUMPH’S ROCKET LINE-UP

Rocket 3 R

For model year 2023, Triumph’s world-leading Rocket 3 R, the ultimate muscle roadster, comes in three colours, including a sophisticated new Sapphire Black, a stylish Silver Ice and Cranberry Red scheme, and a stunning new Matt Silver Ice option. This new scheme features Matt Silver Ice fuel tank, front mudguard and rear bodywork together with Jet Black side panels, headlight bowls, fly screen and radiator cowls.

Rocket 3 GT

Triumph’s incredible Rocket 3 GT comes in two new colour schemes: a sophisticated new Sapphire Black, and stunning new Carnival Red and Sapphire Black scheme, with hand-painted silver coach line detailing.

The sophisticated new Carnival Red and Sapphire Black scheme features a Carnival Red tank, front mudguard and rear bodywork, premium hand-painted silver coach lining and Sapphire Black side panels, fuel tank infill, headlight bowls, fly screen and radiator cowls.