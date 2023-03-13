2024 Can-Am Motorcycles: Faster than a Bank Run!

What’s faster than a bank run at Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and Silvergate Bank? The new 2024 Can-Am Motorcycles! Get in the withdrawal line first on the new 2024 Can-Am Pulse and 2024 Can-Am Origin before the bank closes down and Everything Everywhere All at Once happens! If you are looking for more modern thrills than you can get at First Republic Bank, 2024 Can-Am is here for you!

With an Electric Revival, fifty years after the birth of our original racing icon, Can-Am is igniting a new rebellion and taking charge of the future and bringing excitement to a new generation with two new electric motorcycles.

Modern Thrills

Inspired by Can-Am’s legacy and powered by their all-new Rotax E-Power, our highway capable electric motorcycles come equipped with level 2 charging.

Inspired by Can-Am's legacy and powered by their all-new Rotax E-Power, our highway capable electric motorcycles come equipped with level 2 charging.

BRP ANNOUNCES RETURN OF CAN-AM MOTORCYCLE WITH ALL-ELECTRIC RANGE

Riders can rest assured that these new state-of-the-art Can-Am electric motorcycles will be perfect for the daily commute and, staying true to the brand’s track and trail heritage, will also be perfect for on-and-off-road recreation.

BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) today announced that the iconic Can-Am brand is returning to its motorcycle roots with a lineup of all-electric products. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the beloved Can-Am brand, the company will launch a family of electric 2-wheel motorcycles.

“As the motorcycle industry went electric we saw an opportunity to reclaim our motorcycle heritage and re-enter the market. This new product category is extremely important to us, and we are thrilled that Can-Am motorcycles are the first EV models in BRP’s electric lineup that consumers will enjoy. Many of us have fond memories of riding the first-model motocross bikes, and we are thrilled now to be able to leverage the rich history of the Can-Am brand to inspire and appeal to a new generation of riders and EV enthusiasts,” he said. affirmed José Boisjoli, President and CEO.

The first Can-Am motorcycle was introduced in 1973 and immediately became the queen of motocross and endurance racing. This instant success elevated the brand to iconic status from the outset. Half a century later, the new products have been developed with many different types of riders in mind, more specifically for those who enjoy adventure, seek the thrill of conquering the road, dream of a quiet ride in the countryside or want to rock the city streets. Riders can rest assured that these new state-of-the-art Can-Am electric motorcycles will be perfect for the daily commute and, staying true to the brand’s track and trail heritage, will also be perfect for on- and off-road recreation .

This is a product category that customers and the BRP dealer network have been eagerly awaiting. Therefore, the company is thrilled to be able to bring this new line of electrical products to its dealer showrooms, further solidifying their financial strength and their presence in key markets. The first models of the full range are expected to be available in mid-2024.

"When the motorcycle industry transitioned to electric, we saw an opportunity to reclaim our motorcycle heritage and get back into the market. This new product category is extremely important to us and we are delighted that Can-Am motorcycles are the first EV models in BRP's electric range to be confirmed for consumers. Many of us have many fond memories of riding the early dirt bike models, and now we look forward to building on the rich history of the Can-Am brand to inspire and impress a new generation of motorcyclists and electric car enthusiasts, says José Boisjoli, President and CEO.

