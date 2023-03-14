2023 TRIUMPH TEST RIDE FLEET COMING TO A DEALER NEAR YOU

March 14, 2023 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on 2023 TRIUMPH TEST RIDE FLEET COMING TO A DEALER NEAR YOU

2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro

TRIUMPH TEST RIDE FLEET COMING TO A DEALER NEAR YOU
This is your chance to put Triumph’s 2023 line-up to the test, riding one of the latest models on exciting local routes with our expert test ride team.

Our dedicated test ride fleet will be visiting dealers around the country, making it even easier for you to test ride the bike of your choice.

Accompanied by our expert riders, you will receive the perfect test ride experience from start to finish.

Simply pick your favourite dealer or the date that suits you, and then select one of six sessions available that day, and choose from a list of motorcycles provided.

 

This is your chance to test ride your next Triumph Motorcycle.

Our dedicated test ride fleet will be visiting dealers around the country, making it even easier for you to test ride the full Triumph range.

Accompanied by our expert riders, you will receive the perfect test ride experience from start to finish.

Simply pick your favourite dealer or the date that suits you, and then select one of six sessions available that day, and chose from a list of motorcycles provided.

Date Dealer Location
18/03 DESTINATION TRIUMPH DORSET
25/03 TRIUMPH WEST LONDON
02/04 BRIDGE MOTORCYCLES
15/04 STAFFORDSHIRE TRIUMPH
23/04 A1 MOTO YORK
29/04 TRIUMPH ABERDEEN
06/05 TRIUMPH BIRMINGHAM WEST
28/05 TRIUMPH ESSEX
03/06 NORFOLK TRIUMPH
04/06 SUFFOLK TRIUMPH
10/06 WEST COAST TRIUMPH GLASGOW
08/07 FOWLERS MOTORCYCLES
15/07 TRIUMPH CHESTER
22/07 TRIUMPH NORTH WALES
29/07 TRIUMPH SWINDON
About Michael Le Pard 8728 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles

No Picture
Events

CES Las Vegas – Ducati with Audi and Ford presents car-to-bike communication technology

January 8, 2019 Michael Le Pard Events, News Comments Off on CES Las Vegas – Ducati with Audi and Ford presents car-to-bike communication technology

Ducati continues safety-related research and experimentation Multistrada 1260 used in the first American demonstration of the ConVeX (Connected Vehicle to Everything) project at Consumer Electronics Show® 2019 Ducati, Audi AG, and Ford Motor Company together […]