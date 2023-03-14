2023 TRIUMPH TEST RIDE FLEET COMING TO A DEALER NEAR YOU

TRIUMPH TEST RIDE FLEET COMING TO A DEALER NEAR YOU

This is your chance to put Triumph’s 2023 line-up to the test, riding one of the latest models on exciting local routes with our expert test ride team.

Our dedicated test ride fleet will be visiting dealers around the country, making it even easier for you to test ride the bike of your choice.

Accompanied by our expert riders, you will receive the perfect test ride experience from start to finish.

Simply pick your favourite dealer or the date that suits you, and then select one of six sessions available that day, and choose from a list of motorcycles provided.

This is your chance to test ride your next Triumph Motorcycle.

