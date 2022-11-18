Triumph in Indonesia Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team lands in Australia

Emotions are still running high after Alvaro Bautista clinched the World Superbike Championship title a few days ago at the Mandalika circuit (Indonesia).

But the WorldSBK season still has important pages to be written. At the iconic Phillip Island circuit in Australia, in fact, during the last race-weekend of 2022, the manufacturer and team titles will be awarded.

Ducati’s advantage (+49) is wide compared to Yamaha, the only team capable of challenging the Borgo Panigale machines for the “Manufacturers” world title.

The situation is more or less similar for the team classification, with Aruba.it Racing – Ducati leading by 100 points (and 111 still available) over Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK.

Alvaro Bautista wants to end his triumphant season in the best possible way while Michael Rinaldi aims to finish his fourth Superbike World Championship on the podium.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“We arrive at the last race of the season at Philipp Island, one of the most beautiful tracks, not by chance a favourite of many riders. At the same time, though, it’s a difficult, demanding track that doesn’t allow for the slightest distraction. We arrive very motivated after winning the championship: our mentality does not change. I hope to have a lot of fun and try to finish the season in the best possible way”.

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“It’s useless to hide the fact that this is one of the most beautiful tracks in the world and it’s nice to be able to finish the season right here. It’s the last race and after Alvaro’s win it would be nice to celebrate with him on the podium. Hopefully the weather will be kind. Racing in dry conditions is great at this track.”

WorldSSP

The Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing team will be able to count on the experience of Nicolò Bulega, who has raced at the Phillip Island circuit many times in both Moto3 and Moto2.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“I am really happy to be at Phillip Island. It’s my favourite track and I’ve been waiting to race here again since 2019. I want to enjoy this weekend. I will work hard to be able to get a good result before the end of the season.”