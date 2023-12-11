2024 Ducati Beautifully Expensive Motorcycles

Either inflation is completely out of control or Ducati motorcycles are now trading for a brick of gold. The new $80000.00 2024 Ducati Diavel V4 Bentley Limited Edition and $105000.00 Diavel V4 Bentley Mulliner Limited Edition are both beautifully expensive motorcycles and brutally powerful as well. Yes, that’s over ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS, The Spy Who Shagged Me Dr. Evil’s sort of cash. Did I mention it’s in collaboration with Bentley? Yes, that Bentley, the one that makes the cars you’ll see the world’s elite drive…although you CAN get an affordable 25 year old one no one really wants as replacement parts will cost you an arm and leg. But, they you have a Bentley right?

Ok, so what do you get for your $105,000.00 in cash. That’s a lot. In fact it is…

Approximately a stack 37.625 feet tall in 1 dollar US bills!

Bold inspires Bold: a numbered and limited edition of 500 units, inspired by the Bentley Batur and built on the technical base of the Diavel V4

Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner: a limited and numbered series of 50 additional units reserved for Bentley customers who will have the opportunity to make the bike even more unique

Characterized by a completely new design, unique and refined components and a special dedicated livery

Ducati Diavel for Bentley represents the first collaboration between the two brands

Read on to discover below and in our Total Motorcycle 2024 Ducati Motorcycle Guide

Ducati Diavel for Bentley: exclusivity, performance and craftsmanship in a true two-wheeled work of art

Miami, 8 December 2023 – Ducati and Bentley are proud to jointly announce a new, limited-edition motorcycle that celebrates the best of both iconic brands: the Ducati Diavel for Bentley. Born from the collaboration between the two manufacturers, the project links Ducati and Bentley with a vision of performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity. The result is a striking synthesis of technology, style and performance capable of making enthusiasts dream. The bike was revealed to the public with a design event during Art Basel week in Miami Beach.



On the sophisticated technical base of the high-performance and comfortable Diavel V4, Ducati has integrated many style characterizing elements of the Bentley Batur – a limited-series model handcrafted by Bentley – to create a motorcycle unique in terms of elegance and design. The Diavel for Bentley will be created in a numbered series limited to 500+50 units, the latter reserved for Bentley customers.



The Centro Stile Ducati, in collaboration with Bentley designers, created a new design for this special motorcycle, drawing inspiration from the Batur from which it takes the mainly horizontal lines of the side view. The Scarab Green color, sophisticated and refined, rich in metallic shades, comes from the Bentley Mulliner palette and is used throughout the bodywork.



The decisive and aggressive lines of the Diavel V4 have also been profoundly revised through the technical components: many of the characteristic features of the Batur are taken up in different parts of the bike. The forged rims, designed and created for this motorcycle, recall the shapes of those of the car and are painted in Dark Titanium Satin, leaving some machined surfaces visible.



The side air intakes reflect the two-tone front grille, one of the most recognizable elements of the Batur. The triangular rear extractors refer to the corresponding elements of the car. The front mudguard, the fairing and the upper view of the tank recall the ribs on the front bonnet, while the single-seater tail, which can be replaced with a passenger seat, takes many styling cues from the double-layer extractor on the back of the car.



Many of the bodywork components are made of high-quality carbon fiber (fenders, headlamp cover, engine, exhaust and radiator covers, radiator shrouds, side panels, tail piece).



The rider’s seat, in black Alcantara, is inspired by the interior of the car, is achieved with precision workmanship that reveals the underlying red fabric with the same texture of that of the Batur seats and with the Bentley logo embroidered on the rear pad. The dual outlet exhaust, with its cover, has been redesigned to harmonize with the refined lines of the bike.



Batur is Bentley’s most powerful production car ever, with a 730 hp twin-turbo W12 engine, coach-built in just 18 units. More than that, the Batur combines benchmark Bentley craftsmanship with sculptured, muscular bodywork that defines a new design DNA for Bentley with previews a new design direction for the brand. The visual message communicates great power and elegance, without ostentation or excess. The 18 units of the Batur are individually hand-crafted by Mulliner, the oldest coachbuilder in the world and Bentley’s in-house bespoke division.



In addition to the 500 Diavel for Bentley models, Ducati also offers a series of just 50 models, called Diavel for Bentley Mulliner. The 50 Diavel for Bentley Mulliners will be available exclusively to Bentley customers, who through direct collaboration with the designers of the Centro Stile Ducati, will be able to configure their Diavel for Bentley Mulliner with different colors for the saddle, front brake calipers, carbon fiber parts and rims. They will also be able to choose the same color as their car for the bodywork parts or one of those from the exclusive palette selected by the designers of the Crewe company.





The Diavel for Bentley, like all collectible Ducati’s, is delivered with a certificate of authenticity, a passenger seat and a motorcycle cover. The name of the model and the production number of the unit are engraved on a plate inserted in the carbon fiber cover of the vertical head, on the right side of the motorcycle. Both the dashboard, equipped as standard with turn-by-turn navigator, and the LED matrix of the rear light cluster offer a special animation at the key-on which makes the Diavel for Bentley even more unmistakable. Finally, each Diavel for Bentley will be delivered in an exclusive personalized wooden case.



The collaboration between the two manufacturers has also led to the creation of a Capsule Collection, reserved for Diavel for Bentley owners, which allows customers to complete their look with a helmet and a technical jacket (available in both men’s and women’s versions) in a limited edition, characterized by a color scheme that reflects that of the motorcycle.



The Diavel for Bentley adopts the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, a central element of its design and at the same time a highly refined technical choice. Powerful (168 hp), rich in torque but also extremely light and compact, it is at the same time fluid, regular and usable right from the lowest revs. The Twin Pulse combustion order, together with the dedicated exhaust system, unmistakably characterizes the timbre of the exhaust.





Availability and pricing

Client deliveries of the new Diavel for Bentley will begin summer 2024.



United States pricing will be $70,000 for Diavel for Bentley and $90,000 for the Diavel for Bentley Mulliner.



Canada pricing will be $80,000 for Diavel for Bentley and $105,000 for the Diavel for Bentley Mulliner. MSRP includes the Capsule Collection jacket and helmet exclusively for North America.

Introducing the new 2024 Ducati Diavel V4 Bentley Limited Edition…

Performance, luxury, and craftsmanship. Like never before.

An exceptional collaboration

Introducing the new 2024 Ducati Diavel V4 Bentley Mulliner Limited Edition…

Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner: a limited and numbered series of 50 additional units reserved for Bentley customers who will have the opportunity to make the bike even more unique together with the Ducati designers.

The Bentley Mulliner will be built to order, reserved to Bentley clients. . The 50 Diavel for Bentley Mulliners will be available exclusively to Bentley customers, who through direct collaboration with the designers of the Centro Stile Ducati, will be able to configure their Diavel for Bentley Mulliner with different colors for the saddle, front brake calipers, carbon fiber parts and rims. They will also be able to choose the same color as their car for the bodywork parts or one of those from the exclusive palette selected by the designers of the Crewe company.

